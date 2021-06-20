Paul Kimmage meets Jim Bolger part two: From blow-in to one of the most successful trainers in racing history

It was still dark that morning in the spring of 1991 when the young reporter arrived in Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny. Jim Bolger watched from the conservatory, offered a firm hand, and invited him to follow directly to the yard where the work was about to begin.

The reporter, as was his habit, was already plotting his feature. The crunch of Bolger’s shoes on the gravel would make for a dramatic intro. The frenetic whispers as he approached the yard — “Look sharp! He’s left the house!” — would enhance his reputation as a man not to be meddled with.

It was this, as much as his ability as a trainer [Bolger had smashed JJ Parkinson’s 1923 record with 149 winners the season before], that most interested the reporter.

A strict disciplinarian who didn’t drink or smoke, or tolerate it in his yard, it was rumoured that Bolger’s staff were required to attend mass during Lent, and that his gallops at Coolcullen often vibrated with his roars. And his scathing criticisms of the Turf Club were already the stuff of legend.

A man of humble origins, he had upset the racing establishment with a lack of pedigree, an audacious rise to the summit, and the spurning of almost everything they regarded as sacrosanct. In an interview once with the late [and great] Raymond Smith, it was suggested Bolger would do better for himself by trying harder with the media and courting popularity.

“Very few owners these days are looking for entertainers when they decide who will train their horses,” he replied. “They can readily arrange to employ comedians to entertain them if they so desire.”

This would be the twist in the young reporter’s story.

Jim Bolger was funny.

1. THE STUFF OF LEGEND

If joining Jim Bolger was the most significant move of my career at that time, the next big event happened one cold, snowy January morning in 1993 on the Coolcullen all-weather gallop. I was riding a lovely Maktoum Green Desert colt called Kly Green. He was a yearling coming up as a two-year-old, and although he was an absolute picture to look at, I realised that he had a bit of a fiery temper.

This particular morning he was bucking quite a bit on the gallops. He stumbled and I came off. It was an easy fall but I came crashing down on my left leg. I knew immediately that I had broken my leg. I can still remember the terrible pain from the fall and the icy-cold weather gnawing at my bones as I lay dumped on the snow. Jim Bolger was soon on the scene, and I will always remember his words to me as I lay moaning and groaning on the ground: ‘You’re soft.’

The Real McCoy,

Tony McCoy with Claude Duval

Paul Kimmage: Let’s talk about your reputation as a hard taskmaster.

Jim Bolger: Yeah, well, that’s a bit of a joke really.

PK: Some of the stories I’ve read in the McCoy books are fascinating.

JB: Yeah, well, I got a chance to correct the sequence with regard to the broken leg.

PK: When you said he was soft?

JB: Yeah, there was 12 months in between.

PK: Go on.

JB: People might have got the impression from the book that I said it when he was on the gallop. I didn’t. I put a blanket on him, called a doctor and we got the ambulance for him. He went home when he came out of hospital, and when he arrived back he was about 10 stone!

PK: And that’s when you said it?

JB: Yeah.

PK: What about this: “Jim loved giving people a bollocking, and he had a way of doing it that would really annoy you. I was only a kid at the time, but I saw him make grown men cry.”

JB: That’s a joke!

PK: “He’d pick you out after you did the slightest thing wrong, and he’d get you to take your horse out the back.

‘Why did you do that?’

‘Dunno, boss.’

‘You’re a gobshite. What are you?’

‘I’m a gobshite boss.’”

JB: ‘…For doing what I did.’

PK: You’re saying he left that out?

JB: Yeah.

PK: There’s more: “It seems incredible thinking back on it now. Grown men standing there like school children.

‘You’re a fool. What are you?’

‘I’m a fool, boss.’”

JB: No, that’s not accurate. I’d never call anybody a fool because I’m well aware of what scripture says about calling thy brother a fool.

PK: What does it say?

JB: I can’t recall exactly but it’s . . .

PK: (Laughs)

JB: I might tell them that something they did was foolish, but I never, ever, call anybody a fool.

PK: You’ve mentioned scripture — that’s another part of your legend. You insisted that all of the lads in the yard went to mass.

JB: No, it wasn’t like that. I was going down to mass one morning, I always went to mass for Lent, and Pat O’Donovan’s [the head lad] father was dying at the time with cancer, and I thought, ‘If we jig things around a little bit, it will allow the lads that want to go to mass, to go.’ They weren’t marched down.

PK: Right.

JB: When new fellows came [to the yard] I would always ask: ‘Do you go to mass at home?’ And I’d make sure they did here what they did at home. But nowadays I wouldn’t even ask, because a lot of their parents don’t even go.

PK: Do you?

JB: Go to mass?

PK: Yeah.

JB: Every Sunday?

PK: Yeah.

JB: Oh yeah, definitely.

PK: You’ve generated a lot of myth.

JB: Well, that’s easy in this game.

PK: I’m not sure I’ve heard as much about others as I’ve heard about you. What about this? “One of his favourite punishments was getting you to work on Sunday. You’d get the slightest thing wrong, that’s it, you’re working this Sunday. And if you protested at all, if you started claiming that you had been unjustly treated, you’d get the next Sunday as well. And the next and the next if you kept protesting.”

JB: Yeah, and that worked a treat because that really focused the mind. You could imagine them coming up to 12 o’clock on a Sunday: ‘Why am I here?’ So that was the psychology behind that.

PK: Hmmmm . . .

JB: But sure he [McCoy] said as recently as Derby day . . . did you see his interview? He said that if any young fella asked where he should go to be successful, he would send them to Jim Bolger. And that if he had his life all over again, he’d be coming here, so . . .

PK: Your other most famous alumnus is Aidan O’Brien.

JB: Yes.

PK: And?

JB: The question I used to get asked the most was: ‘How do you get on with Dermot [Weld]?’ And I’d say, ‘I get on fine with Dermot. We’ve been competitors for 40 years, and if we couldn’t learn to live with one another in a 40-year period, it wouldn’t be saying much for both of us.’

PK: Sure.

JB: (Laughs) I always referred to Kevin Prendergast as the best trainer on the Curragh and he would invariably say to me, ‘Would you not go a bit further?’

PK: So it’s friendly needle?

JB: No, there would be no needle. And no one-upmanship. I think we all appreciate the good days, and Aidan . . . I am delighted to see him have the success he had, and to make such a success of it.

PK: I was reminded of something you said about him once watching the Derby. This is from an interview in 2002 when I asked you how good he was as a trainer: “Aidan? There might have been one better than him, and that was his predecessor [Vincent O’Brien].”

JB: I can finish that [quote] for you: “. . . and when the time comes that he can select one horse for the big day, and get it right, then he will at least be the equal.”

PK: That’s exactly what you said.

JB: Yeah, well he has never learned to do that.

PK: You’ve always been quite gracious about him down the years but he was your student, and it wouldn’t be normal if there wasn’t also a sense of . . .

JB: Someone who has taken my dinner?

PK: (Laughs) Yeah.

JB: Well, you lose more races than you win, and losing one more isn’t going to make that much difference. I did feel I should have got more support from him [on the issue of drugs in racing] when I said we didn’t have a level playing pitch.

2. A MAN FROM NOWHERE

Jim Bolger has cracked racing better than anyone else alive. With no background in the game, he has built his own training centre and his own stud to the extent that three quarters of his 100 horses, including Dawn Approach, the world’s most awaited three-year-old, have also been bred by him in his native Ireland. And that’s before we start talking about the press-ups. At 71, Jim still does 100 every morning.

“It’s a lazy man’s way of keeping fit,” he says characteristically dry, witty and challenging at the same time. In the early days the challenge and the dryness were more marked than the wit and the warmth beneath. It made him both a formidable opponent and a fearsome employer accentuated by his own rigid no-smoking, no drinking, mass-every-Sunday regime, and by the self-belief necessary for his entirely untutored entry into the training ranks. “He seemed to come from nowhere,” says the lucid and legendary John Oxx, himself the son of a trainer, “we looked at each other and said ‘Jim who?’”

Brough Scott,

Racing Post, January 2013

PK: You were born on Christmas Day in 1941, a birthday — Tony O’Hehir once observed — that “encouraged those who consider him a rather self-righteous individual to make obvious comparisons.”

JB: (Laughs) I don’t know where he gets self-righteous from. It’s construed from maybe confidence or . . .

PK: You’re a son of Walter and Katie Bolger, and grew-up on a farm in Co Wexford.

JB: Yes.

PK: Is it Oilgate or Oylegate?

JB: The county council spell it with an ‘i’ but all the residents spell it with a ‘y’.

PK: And you spelled it with a ‘y’?

JB: Yeah, but I’d prefer of course if it was Bearna na hAille.

PK: Tell me about your parents?

JB: Well, they would, as a couple, be very much part of the unsung heroes. They reared and provided for eight children. Joan was the eldest; Johnny and Paddy worked on the farm; I was number four; then Matt [RIP], Liam, Breda and Eilish.

PK: I’ve seen “strong” and “disciplined” ascribed to your father?

JB: Yes, well, he had been involved in the War of Independence and he always . . . with him it was country first, and he taught us to have respect for those who had achieved what was possible at the time.

PK: He was with Collins then, was he?

JB: He was with him up to the Treaty.

PK: You said “those who achieved what was possible at the time.” Is that not what Collins did?

JB: Well, they all achieved what was possible, but Collins and most of his people settled for what it was, and obviously the other half weren’t too happy.

PK: Your father wasn’t happy?

JB: No, far from it.

PK: But was that not the essence of the Treaty? Let’s settle for what’s possible here.

JB: What ‘they’ thought was possible, and recently we’re told that it might only have been four counties, so you can see when it comes to negotiations, how slippery the British establishment can be. I meet a lot of British people and you wouldn’t find better, their word is their bond, but when it came to politics their word was nothing, going back to the Treaty of Limerick.

PK: Did your father ever speak about the War of Independence? Had he ever fired a gun?

JB: It was never, ever, referred to, but you always knew . . . When you’d come out from mass on Sunday, the Blue Shirts were on the left, and my father and his pals were on the right. They would address each other but they weren’t pals.

PK: Is that something you observed?

JB: Well, it was obvious, but I think I had finished secondary school when I became aware that there had been a civil war. There were no civil war politics in Wexford. Fortunately. Our nearest neighbours would have been Fianna Fáil supporters on one side, and Fine Gael supporters on the other side, but we had an equally good relationship with both.

PK: What about your mother? I’ve seen ‘encouraging’ ascribed to her.

JB: Yeah, well, there were two good young men, neighbours, and they both excelled academically and my mother felt I should work hard in school and strive to attain what they attained. One was a senior executive in what was then the Department of Post and Telegraphs — a huge achievement because his father had been a farm worker. And it wasn’t all down to the Christian Brothers, but had the Christian Brothers not been there . . .

PK: The same Brothers who taught you?

JB: Yeah.

PK: Fifteen miles a day in-and-out to Enniscorthy on a bike?

JB: Yeah, and I wasn’t as fond of it as you.

PK: Did you do a Leaving Cert?

JB: I did my Leaving Cert hoping to get an agricultural scholarship, and I thank God every day that I didn’t succeed (Laughs). My first trip to Dublin was an interview to become a forester. It was my very first interview and I walked into this room at 45 Upper O’Connell Street and there were at least 10 people sitting around a shiny mahogany table. I was asked to take a seat and the questions began. I was six-to-four on to get the job because all you required was an Inter Cert, and I had a Leaving Cert that included agricultural science, and had even planted some trees. Anyway, the interview went okay and I got a letter a few weeks later: “A Chara, I regret . . .” (Laughs) So I’m equally grateful that happened, I’d be almost 15 years retired now!

PK: (Laughs)

JB: Now I’m not saying I wouldn’t have had job satisfaction, I probably would.

PK: Because you’ve always liked trees?

JB: Yeah, we’ve planted over 20,000 since we came here.

PK: So, after forester?

JB: Well, I’m still home on the farm at that stage and then, after Christmas ’59, I decided to try and get a job in Dublin and do accountancy at night time in the College of Commerce. I always figured that I’d have a business of my own and would need to be able to manage the financial side of it.

PK: What was it like being a young man in Dublin?

JB: It was very different.

PK: Where did you stay?

JB: A flat, 211 South Circular Road.

PK: (Laughs) It’s ingrained in your brain?

JB: Yeah, it was grand in the summertime; cold in the winter. And you had to always make sure you had a shilling for the gas meter.

PK: Where did you get the shilling?

JB: I got a job as an accounts assistant that paid three pounds a week. I think the social insurance stamp was four-and-sixpence, so that meant you got . . . sorry, I have to think in old money, two pounds 15-and-6? I had a bike on the HP and that was five-bob a week, and the digs were two pounds five I think, and that left about five shillings for whatever.

PK: Did you enjoy living in Dublin? Being on your own?

JB: I did, yeah. My eldest sister was there for the first year, and then she got a job in Wexford and at that stage I was on my own. But I had good friends, fellows I was in school with. I did a bit of hurling, and there was always a dance on a Sunday or a Wednesday night, and you’d meet all the lads.

PK: That’s a fascinating image: Jim Bolger at a dance.

JB: (Laughs) I know.

PK: How did you meet Jackie?

JB: We met at a dance in Dublin.

PK: Before you started training?

JB: Yeah, we were married at 23.

PK: Where’s she from?

JB: She was born in Kildare, on the Curragh, and grew up in Wexford.

PK: You didn’t know her before she came to Dublin?

JB: No, but growing-up in Wexford was a stamp of approval.

PK: (Laughs) So married at 23! Jesus!

JB: And a father at 24.

PK: Una?

JB: Yeah.

PK: And Fiona?

JB: Seven years later.

PK: That’s a lot of responsibility straight off the bat.

JB: Well, before there were any children I viewed it as a big responsibility.

PK: Getting married?

JB: Yeah: ‘I have to get this right.’

PK: How did you know? How were you sure?

JB: You’ve seen the cartoons, ‘Love is . . . ’?

PK: Yeah.

JB: Well, ‘Love is . . . sure!’ (Laughs) And you don’t see beyond that, but that doesn’t take away from the responsibility.

PK: So you were married in . . . 1964?

JB: 1965.

PK: I’ve read that you were working as an accountant “with a Dublin motor company”?

JB: Smithfield, the largest Ford dealer in Ireland.

PK: How did you start training?

JB: Well, I always loved horses and had sort of fantasised for years, ‘Wouldn’t it be lovely to work full-time with horses?’ And because I hadn’t, as it were, served my time with a competent trainer, I had to pick it up as I went along. I was doing a bit of showjumping and I bought some horses and traded them pretty well. The last one I had was quite useful; I got £13,000 for him in 1975, which was huge money at the time, and I decided to buy some horses and go racing.

PK: This is from a profile by David Walsh in the Sunday Tribune in 1990: “He was issued with a permit to train in 1975 and in that same year paid 400 guineas for a filly called Lovely Rhapsody. The association with Lovely Rhapsody had its significance: ‘She was the most difficult filly I ever trained. Fourth on her first run as a two-year-old, she won the following year and convinced me I could do it.’”

JB: Yes, she ran so well.

PK: So you got the permit in ’75?

JB: Yeah, and a licence in July ’76.

PK: What about the decision to leave what would be regarded as a safe or secure career for the path you’re going down? There must have been pressure?

JB: There wasn’t time for the luxury of pressure. The job was 17 or 18 hours a day, so there wasn’t much time for thinking ‘What if?’

PK: What did Jackie say?

JB: Jackie has always said that I was good at convincing people, including her.

PK: (Laughs)

JB: But I had told her what I was going to do if it didn’t work out.

PK: What was that?

JB: I was going to get a job in the building business. I wasn’t going back into an office, I wanted to be outdoors. I’m not very big but I could drive a shovel, and that was the get-out. But I have to admit that I did keep an eye on the ‘situation’s vacant’ columns for about six months, but after that I was on my way.

Read More

3. ‘LESTER PIGGOTT IS ON THE PHONE’

In the countdown to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes, Jim Bolger told the world: “The St Jovite you saw at Epsom no longer exists. The colt is a totally different horse now and I am happy he’s as good as he was at the Curragh.” St Jovite was ridden this time by Stephen Craine in the absence through suspension of Christy Roche. Jim Bolger earned a lot of kudos for placing his trust in an Irish-based jockey rather than opting for an international ‘name’ rider, and his choice was to be handsomely rewarded.

Raymond Smith,

Tigers of the Turf

PK: What’s your first memory of watching a Classic?

JB: It would have been . . . when did television come in for us in Ireland?

PK: Was it 1962?

JB: Yeah, I was 19 at that stage and living in Rialto.

PK: So you would have learnt more through newspapers really?

JB: Yeah, we always had The Irish Press.

PK: Dev’s paper.

JB: Well, apart from it being Dev’s paper, one of the founders of The Irish Press, Robert Brennan, was married to my aunt Una. And their most famous child was Maeve Brennan, the writer, and that would have been the connection to The Irish Press as well. But we all read the paper. Our father got it first, and then it was whoever could grab it after that (Laughs).

PK: What was the first Classic that registered with you?

JB: In my very younger days it was following Vincent O’Brien’s horses — all his Gold Cup and Grand National winners. Then, when he switched to the Flat, the one that really registered was his first Derby winner, Larkspur. And PJ Prendergast was having winners at Royal Ascot and other prestige meetings, so I would have been aware of those too.

PK: And it was from studying both of them that you learnt the trade?

JB: Well, they were the movers and shakers and obviously, if you could get a handle on what they were doing and replicate it, that was going to be a huge help.

PK: Do you remember your first conversation with Vincent O’Brien?

JB: I’d never met him before I went training so it would have been just “Hello” or “Well done” when he trained a winner. Then, in my second year training, I had a two-year-old that beat him and Lester [Piggott] at the Curragh and that was just a huge day.

PK: You were still in Dublin at this stage?

JB: Yeah, at Lohunda Park in Clonsilla. I remember Jackie came into me and said, “Lester Piggott is on the phone.” I thought, ‘Yeah, it’s obviously some wise guy,’ but it was Lester. We had entered the horse that had beaten him at the Curragh in Longchamp, and he wanted the ride. So that was another boost. I thought, ‘If Lester wants to ride the horse, he obviously fancies the trainer as well.’

PK: But you didn’t give it to him.

JB: No, I met him that Sunday — the race was actually in St Cloud — and had an opportunity to explain in more detail than I did on the phone. So that was our introduction, and down the years I got to know him very well.

PK: What did you actually explain to him?

JB: That I had a stable jockey, Declan Gillespie, and he had the call on all my horses.

PK: How did he take that?

JB: He thought it was rubbish . . .

PK: (Laughs)

JB: But that was Lester.

PK: But this is the greatest jockey of all time and he wants to get on your horse. Why wouldn’t you give it to him?

JB: Well, your ‘word’ has to mean something; if it doesn’t you have nothing.

PK: So it’s loyalty to Declan Gillespie?

JB: Yeah, but it’s also your word.

PK: But he would have known how it works.

JB: (Laughs) Well, we had an example of that the other day [Adam Kirby’s win on Adayar at the Epsom Derby, two days after he was ‘jocked-off’ the more-favoured John Leeper].

PK: I’m just trying to tease out why it was so important to you.

JB: Well, my father was like that — his word was his bond. If you haven’t got a word you have nothing.

PK: Another example was St Jovite in the King George when you gave the ride to Stephen Craine after Christy [Roche] was suspended. I’m pretty sure that was another call from Lester?

JB: Yeah he wanted it, and Mrs Payson [the owner of St Jovite] wanted Steve Cauthen. And I was very friendly with Steve Cauthen and knew how talented a jockey he was, but in the interest of Irish racing I wanted an Irish jockey, or at least an Irish-based jockey.

PK: Why was that in the interest of Irish racing?

JB: To promote Irish racing — if a trainer had confidence in one of the leading jockeys in Ireland, it was good for Irish racing. That that was the only — criticism is not the word because who am I to criticise Vincent O’Brien? — but the only manoeuvre of Vincent’s I wouldn’t have approved of, not using an Irish jockey. I mean, the Irish jockeys were there, all they needed was a bit of exposure on the world stage.

PK: That was pretty admirable.

JB: What?

PK: To keep saying ‘no’ to Lester.

JB: (Smiles) Yeah, he came to me after the race, and remember this was at the end of his career, and said, “Even my tired old arms would have won on him.”

PK: But you never wavered?

JB: No, and we never fell out either.

PK: You’ve had three stable jockeys: Declan Gillespie, Christy Roche, and Kevin Manning.

JB: Correct.

PK: Tell me about Kevin.

JB: Kevin is from Kilsallaghan, Jim Dreaper country. He arrived in Lohunda Park for a summer job when he was 12-years-old and has been around ever since. At that stage he was riding ponies, showjumping, but his big interest was always racing and when he got to 16, we signed him up and he was champion apprentice twice.

PK: I’m fascinated by that portrait [a large painting of them both hanging on his living room wall].

JB: Well, it wasn’t requisitioned, it was a present from Ruairí Ó Coileáin who had horses with me.

PK: You weren’t obliged to hang it up. You could have stuck it in the shed.

JB: That was never going to happen; Jackie would have seen that her son-in-law got a proper position.

PK: That was my next question: I’m just wondering how terrifying it must have been working for Jim Bolger when he finds out you’re dating his daughter.

JB: Yeah, but he would have known about my loyalty at that stage (Smiles). All my staff have a deep sense of security because of my reputation for being loyal.

PK: But you only had two daughters.

JB: And I had always hoped that one of them would marry a billionaire who would send me dozens of yearlings bred in the purple, but Kevin was the next best thing.

PK: (Laughs) I watched Una’s interview after the Guineas at the Curragh and she was absolutely thrilled. She has always been involved in the business?

JB: Yeah. She was the first person I told when I gave up the day job. She was eight or nine years old at the time, and I remember collecting her at a friend’s house on the way home that evening. “What are we going to live on?” she said (Laughs). There’s a photo here somewhere . . . [He leaves the room and returns a moment later with a faded print.] That was the first winner she led-in in 1977. It’s notable for another reason as well.

PK: Go on.

JB: That’s Joanna Morgan.

PK: Wow!

JB: Yeah, they’re beatifying Hollie Doyle now, but Joanna could ride as well as any of the males at that time. She was the first in Ireland.

PK: So Una always had an interest?

JB: A huge interest.

PK: And Fiona?

JB: (Laughs) No.

PK: She studied English?

JB: Yeah, she loves her English language and her poetry.

PK: No interest at all?

JB: (Laughs) She thinks I’ve wasted my life training horses; that I could have been doing something worthwhile.

PK: She wasn’t impressed that you named Poetic Flare after her?

JB: I’m sure she was quietly pleased but we wouldn’t hear a lot about it.

PK: Are you a good father?

JB: I’m adequate. They’ve turned out very well. You were talking about Una after the race, wasn’t that a very proficient interview?

PK: Yes it was.

JB: She could be — used isn’t the right word — but a great asset in the promotion of racing. And I don’t even know if she would take a job like that, but it wouldn’t be any advantage being Jim Bolger’s daughter.

PK: Go back to her husband. The portrait suggests a closeness. An intimacy.

JB: Well, I believe it’s the longest jockey/trainer partnership ever.

PK: It wouldn’t be easy to sack your daughter’s husband.

JB: (Laughs) No, it wouldn’t.

PK: Does that mean you’ve never shared a cross word?

JB: Never.

PK: Really?

JB: Principally because he delivers the goods. He’s capable and trustworthy and he suits me admirably. He’s also family, and I value family.

PK: You weren’t at the Curragh for your one-two in the Guineas.

JB: No, I watched it here with Jackie.

PK: What was that like?

JB: Well, there would have been silence up to about the two-furlong marker and then Jackie starts.

PK: Really?

JB: (Laughs) Oh yeah, rooting for the son-in-law.

PK: (Laughs)

JB: And I knew a furlong-and-a-half down that it was ours but I wasn’t sure which horse [Poetic Flare ridden by Manning, or Mac Swiney ridden by Rory Cleary] but I was delighted for Rory. And my delight for Rory was greater than my regret for Kevin because Kevin has won more, and will win more, but it was something that Rory had never dreamed about, even though he should have, because he was always good enough to win a race like that.

PK: So Jackie gets excited but you don’t get high or low?

JB: That’s about it.

PK: Even on a special day like that?

JB: Well I’m fairly sanguine most times. I’d get more animated watching Wexford in the Hogan Stand than I would at the races. But the Hogan Stand is my sport, and racing is my sport but it’s also my job, and I think it’s best not to get too animated.

4. JUST THE TWO OF THEM

“Dad always had faith in [the horse] and when I phoned him after the race I said, ‘Well done, you’re a legend . . . Gosh he did that well.’ And he said, ‘That’s exactly what I was expecting’ . . . I’m so thrilled for my parents because they’ve put so much into it over the years, from the time they started out, just the two of them, a small business and . . . look, it’s just amazing.”

A visibly emotional Una Manning on ITV after Poetic Flare won the St James’s

Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot on Tuesday

PK: Are you still doing 100 press-ups every morning?

JB: No, I’m going soft (Laughs), 50 in the morning and 50 in the evening.

PK: What time are you out of bed?

JB: Five thirty.

PK: Do you set an alarm?

JB: I do, but it would be unusual for me not to wake before.

PK: What time do you go to bed?

JB: Eleven on the dot. If I get five hours I’m fine.

PK: How long have you been doing that?

JB: Well, up to the age of 50 I had to have eight hours — I didn’t always get it but that’s what I needed. And the minute I hit 50 I was back to five or six. And it’s been like that now for 30 years nearly. I’ve read, or was told, that the Chinese say a man needs six hours sleep, a woman seven, and a fool eight, so that puts me on the right side.

PK: And me on the wrong side!

JB: (Laughs)

PK: Talk to me about your path through the racing world. I’ve always had a sense, rightly or wrongly, that you viewed yourself as an outsider.

JB: Well, I think anybody who comes in with no pedigree in racing is an outsider. And an outsider is the equivalent of a blow-in in rural Ireland.

PK: Another sense is that you’ve been — at war is probably too strong — but always had reservations about the Turf Club and the way they go about their business.

JB: I said it was 12-stones-seven on the back of racing, and that something had to be done about that. And what had to be done was to establish a body to take charge of the financial side — the Irish Horseracing Authority and now HRI [Horse Racing Ireland]. And things have improved massively from there.

PK: They have?

JB: Yeah, I said after a court case once with the Turf Club, that I would leave them with the whistle so they could referee the races on the day, and that’s basically where it is now. And that wasn’t popular with my fellow trainers, they didn’t think that was a good idea.

PK: You’ve never hunted with the pack?

JB: (Laughs) Well the pack didn’t much care for me, so it was never a question of hunting with them although, on an individual basis, I have very good relationships with a lot of Turf Club members. And I have to say that most of them have been very pleasant to me down the years, and I would hope I to them. There was one older member who came to me at the Curragh one day, and he says, “Jim, I shan’t be bothering you anymore.” I said, “Oh, I’m sorry to hear that.” He says, “Yes, I’ve been kicked upstairs.”

PK: (Laughs)

JB: So it hasn’t all been bad, and I’ve had letters from a good few of them after I won the English Guineas.

PK: What about relations with your fellow trainers?

JB: Well, I wouldn’t be flavour of the month with some of them, particularly since I brought up the question of the drugs.

PK: Ger Lyons was very good on Monday’s Off The Ball.

JB: Agreed.

PK: You only sent one runner to Royal Ascot last week?

JB: Yes.

PK: How did it feel watching the race?

JB: Well, I was a bit anxious waiting for the last few to be loaded, because he was a bit fidgety in the stalls, but Kevin got him settled and ready for the jump. He jumped [out] very smartly, I think he was about third or fourth, and I could see then that he was going to have a fairly clear path. And the pacemaker was going at a good lick, so I was happy it was going to be a true-run race.

PK: You watched it with Jackie?

JB: Yeah, here in the conservatory.

PK: Was she excited?

JB: She started about the two-furlong marker, but at that stage I knew it was all over. They were all under pressure and he was cantering.

PK: What about the build-up? There was a massive reaction to the interview last week. How did it feel in the middle of the storm?

JB: Well, I tend to take things in my stride and as we discussed before, when you have right on your side you don’t really have any serious worry. There may be occasions when it’s a bit uncomfortable with people who don’t see it the way I see it, or that it has to be done at this time, but if it’s not done it’s going to get worse — and if it gets worse as far as I am concerned the game would be up.

PK: Did you get a reaction?

JB: Yes, overwhelmingly favourable. There would only have been one call that questioned whether I was right to do it that way or not.

PK: Una was interviewed straight after the race and she had obviously spoken to you.

JB: She called me as soon as the horse had gone by [the post].

PK: (Laughs) She quoted you as saying “That’s exactly what I was expecting.”

JB: Well, I had tremendous confidence in the horse. I knew he had improved a lot from his Guineas run.

PK: She was elated and quite emotional about it.

JB: Well, she has a double involvement because her father trains the horse and her husband rides the horse, and it’s a huge responsibility for him on the day. And she works with me as well and there’s a lot on her shoulders, but she’s well up for it.

PK: When is the last time you went to a race meeting?

JB: Leopardstown at Christmas two years ago.

PK: You’ve said that suits you in a way.

JB: I didn’t say that publicly.

PK: You did! You told Fran Berry recently, and I quote, “It suits me very well.”

JB: (Smiles) Well I don’t have to travel home after I’m beaten.

PK: Why does it suit you?

JB: It’s very convenient. I come up from the yard, have some lunch, put the feet up and watch it on the box.

PK: You told Berry [not going] was harder for Jackie because she’s not getting out as much?

JB: Yeah, but she is now since she was released [vaccinated]. She has been to Dublin a few times and caught up with a lot of her old friends.

PK: But you’re not bothered. You could easily not go to another meeting again.

JB: True.

PK: Why?

JB: It’s a convenience thing I suppose. I don’t have to be there. I have terrific staff and I have full confidence in them, and Una is doing a better PR job than I would ever do.

PK: But what about, you know, the sense of occasion . . . full stands?

JB: Been there, done that.

PK: That doesn’t mean, and I say this with some trepidation, you’re getting old, does it?

JB: (Smiles) No, but it does mean I’m maturing beyond . . . I remember coming out of Leopardstown one night after I’d had three or four winners, and this big guy comes up and says: “Well done. I’d love to have a horse with you but when my father was dying he called the three of us in, he had three sons, and made us promise that none of us would ever have a hound, a hoor, or a horse.”

PK: Laughs.

JB: It was the most memorable backslap I’ve ever had.

PK: I’m just looking at a list of your greatest hits: Epsom Derby, Irish Derby, 1000 Guineas, Irish 1000 Guineas, 2000 Guineas, Irish 2000 Guineas, Oaks, Irish Oaks, Champion Stakes, Irish Champion Stakes, Dewhurst Stakes, King George and Queen Elisabeth Stakes . . . that’s a pretty amazing career.

JB: We’ve had 2,784 winners to date worldwide; Tuesday was our 50th Group 1.

PK: Does it feel like you’ve had a fantastic life?

JB: (Smiles) It feels like I’m still here.