Paul Kimmage meets Jim Bolger part two: From blow-in to one of the most successful trainers in racing history

Jim Bolger came from nowhere — a blow-in — to become one of the most successful and most respected trainers in the long and storied history of racing

Jim Bolger at his stables in Coolcullen. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Paul Kimmage Twitter

It was still dark that morning in the spring of 1991 when the young reporter arrived in Coolcullen, Co Kilkenny. Jim Bolger watched from the conservatory, offered a firm hand, and invited him to follow directly to the yard where the work was about to begin.

The reporter, as was his habit, was already plotting his feature. The crunch of Bolger’s shoes on the gravel would make for a dramatic intro. The frenetic whispers as he approached the yard — “Look sharp! He’s left the house!” — would enhance his reputation as a man not to be meddled with.

It was this, as much as his ability as a trainer [Bolger had smashed JJ Parkinson’s 1923 record with 149 winners the season before], that most interested the reporter.

