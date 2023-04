Feronily and Donagh Meyler on their way to winning the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Dr Lynn Hillyer is in for a rude awakening. The newly appointed — and first ever — head of anti-doping for the Turf Club and Irish National Hunt steeplechase committee gave an interview in last week’s Racing Post in which she made some alarming statements.