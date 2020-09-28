Patrol success sees Heffernan and O'Brien combine for terrific treble

Picture perfect: Van Gogh and rider Seamie Heffernan pass the post ahead of the field to land the opener at the Curragh yesterday. PA WIRE

Dawn Patrol completed a Curragh treble for Aidan O'Brien and Seamie Heffernan with a battling display in yesterday's Loughbrown Stakes.

The Comer Group International-sponsored Group Three contest represented a drop in class for the son of Galileo, which finished sixth in the St Leger at Doncaster on his latest appearance a fortnight ago. Also third in the Irish Derby, the 5/2 shot travelled strongly and saw out the trip well on his first start over two miles, for a decisive three-quarter-length success over Barrington Court.

"He finished out well and could be a two-mile or two-and-a-half-mile horse. Maybe that could be his thing - I don't think ground matters," said Heffernan.

O'Brien's Van Gogh (4/7 favourite) had earlier made the most of having his sights lowered in the opening juvenile maiden over seven furlongs.

Placed at Group Three and Group Two level at Leopardstown, the son of American Pharoah opened his account with a half-length verdict over Colour Sergeant. "He's a gorgeous big horse, and I'd say there could be a lot of improvement in him," said Heffernan. "He's been running well - and because he's big, I get the impression there could be a lot of improvement with time."

O'Brien and Heffernan also hit the target with Irish Derby fourth Order Of Australia (6/5 favourite), readily beating Ebendi by three-parts of a length in the Sycamore Lodge Equine Hospital Race over 12 furlongs.

"In fairness, he's never had many chances of winning races, because he was working well and running in Classics," said Heffernan.

The other Group Three prize went to Noel Meade's Elysium (21/) which caused a minor upset in the Weld Park Stakes under Billy Lee.

A field of 10 juvenile fillies faced the starter in the seven-furlong Group Three, with the Jessica Harrington-trained No Speak Alexander the 3/1 favourite. Elysium was rated 17lb inferior to the market leader, having been placed in a couple of conditions races since opening her account at Navan in June.

However, Meade's charge raised her game to claim victory by a length and a half from Aunty Bridy - providing her multiple champion jumps trainer with a rare Pattern success on the Flat. Thinking Of You beat No Speak Alexander to third place by a nose.

"Some people might be surprised by that, but I'm not," said Meade. "She's been showing me that all the time at home and I thought we'd nothing to lose by running, because if she got into the shake-up she'd be worth a few quid.

"I own a piece of her myself, along with two friends. We bought four two-year-olds with the idea of selling them, so I would be surprised if the money comes that we don't sell."

A Step Too Far completed a six-timer in the Heffernan Tyres Joe McGrath Handicap. The Footstepsinthesand filly was rated just 48 when joining Kieran Cotter from Peter Fahey's yard, but lined up for her latest assignment on a mark of 85 after wins at Naas, Navan, Cork and Bellewstown (twice).

Ridden by 7lb claimer Adam Farragher, the 11/2 chance saw off Beckwith Place by half a length.

Cotter said: "This was the long-term target, up to six weeks ago. She's answered every call, and there's nothing (more) I can say about her now. She's just incredibly tough.

"We're looking at the Mercury Stakes at Dundalk over five furlongs now as a possibility."

