Patrick Mullins to miss Cheltenham Festival after turning down professional licence

Jockey Patrick Mullins, pictured here celebrating his Guinness Galway Hurdle Handicap success on Aramon at the Galway Races last year, will remain as an amateur jockey

Patrick Mullins has opted against turning professional and will not be riding at this year's Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins had a star-studded book of rides at his disposal for his father Willie, but the ban on amateur jockeys riding in Britain left him pondering a move to the professional ranks to remain a key part of the Closutton riding team.

Champion Bumper favourite Kilcruit, Hunters' Chase market leader Billaway and Champion Hurdle hopeful Sharjah were among the a stellar book of rides which he was set to partner should he turn pro, but he has opted to remain as an amateur.

"I did my interview for a professional licence on Wednesday and they got back to me today and said if I was to take out a professional licence that I would have to hold it for a year before I could revert to amateur which I'm not going to do," Mullins revealed to Independent.ie

"I'd have to hold a professional licence for one year and that's not what I wanted to. What I wanted to do was ride as a professional until the end of the season and take six months off, which used to be the old rule, in order to come back and be an amateur but they didn't bite."

Read More

Online Editors