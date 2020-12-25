Patrick Mullins' St Stephen's Day preview and top tips: Cool Jet will fly as the 26th reignites Faugheen memories

"At the last, Faugheen jumps it brilliantly, Samcro back in second. The old warrior still has plenty of life left in him yet! Faugheen strides up to the line to win…"

The 26th of December 2019 will be forever tattooed into my memory. Riding Faugheen to victory over Samcro and the roaring reception he received from the large Limerick crowd was something very special indeed.

But the future is always more intriguing than the past, and this Christmas is about trying to notch another mark in the post.

Paul Townend has decided to head south to ride Asterion Forlonge in the now named ‘Faugheen Novice Chase’. Our, at times, wayward grey was electric on his fencing debut at Punchestown. He did jump to his right at the last two fences when the accelerator was pressed down so it made sense to come to Limerick’s right-handed track. The heavy ground will pose no problem and the trip should be ideal also.

This is no walkover, however. Janadil was mighty impressive when winning in Naas, on a day the rest of our runners blew out, and he has the physique to make a proper steeplechaser. He has to prove he is up to Grade One class but we’ve always thought that he could well be. This test will tell us more.

Colreevy also faces the starter. A Grade One-winning bumper mare, she is another who is built for fencing. I don’t think there is a novice mare who will beat her, so it will be fascinating to see where she fits in against the geldings.

In the two-mile Grade One Novice Chase in Leopardstown, we run both Black Bow and Franco De Port.

Black Bow is one of the finest-looking horses in our yard and his extended trot under Jason Dear is a sight even the great dressage champion Valegro would admire.

He lost his way over hurdles last year and at times it looked like the only thing he would be a danger to was a bowl of carrots. But from the first day we schooled him over fences he has been scintillating. The way he attacks his fences will really suit the style of racing for this speed test.

Franco De Port was slightly disappointing last year. However, he wasn’t a novice, which meant he had to go straight into the deep end and that isn’t simple. He is much smaller and slighter than Black Bow but seems nimble over his fences. Both ours have huge potential but they are taking on established Grade One performers in Darver Star and Felix Desjy so may be best watched.

We send Saint Sam and Ha D’Or for the Juvenile Hurdle earlier on the card. Saint Sam looks like a miniature Burrows Saint, they share the same sire, while Ha D’Or is a fine big horse, a juvenile in the sense that Djakadam was a juvenile. Zanayhir is off the Flat and was imperious in Fairyhouse. He will be very hard to beat.

However, regardless of what our two do, I think both have futures and should be noted. They won during the summer in France and as we don’t want to lose their novice year, we haven’t been able to give them the time to acclimatise that we usually give our French imports. Guinness and stew is quite the shock after Merlot and croissants. I think they will continue to improve throughout the year.

I ride three through the day. In typical Willie fashion, I was told this slightly less than five minutes before declaration time. Micro Manage has been frustrating for the past two years. He has a huge engine under his chestnut bonnet but the chassis is fragile. His jumping is good and he is working well. He may be better over further in time, but his class should see him through with normal luck.

I ride M C Muldoon for my mother Jackie. He goes well at home but I’d rather be on our other runner El Barra. Best keep mothers happy at this time of year, however.

Cool Jet runs in the bumper. He is related to Cousin Vinny and is a similar type, not overly big but strong. He is lazy at home, but we had a hugely impressive bumper winner by his sire Jet Away a few weeks back and I hope Cool Jet can be another winner for that up-and-coming stallion.

I know some of the nights have been long and dark recently but after winter always comes summer. I hope these few days of action can speed us along our way to better days ahead.

Patrick’s tips

Micro Manage (Leopardstown, 12.0)

Shadow Rider (Limerick, 1.22)

Cool Jet (Leopardstown, 3.25)