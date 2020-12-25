| 5.1°C Dublin

Patrick Mullins' St Stephen's Day preview and top tips: Cool Jet will fly as the 26th reignites Faugheen memories

Willie Mullins is targeting another successful festive period. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Willie Mullins is targeting another successful festive period. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Willie Mullins is targeting another successful festive period. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Willie Mullins is targeting another successful festive period. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Patrick Mullins

"At the last, Faugheen jumps it brilliantly, Samcro back in second. The old warrior still has plenty of life left in him yet! Faugheen strides up to the line to win…"

The 26th of December 2019 will be forever tattooed into my memory. Riding Faugheen to victory over Samcro and the roaring reception he received from the large Limerick crowd was something very special indeed.

But the future is always more intriguing than the past, and this Christmas is about trying to notch another mark in the post.

