O’Briens denied as Ralph Beckett-trained Westover romps to Irish Derby win under Colin Keane

Westover turned the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby into a procession with a dominant display at the Curragh.

Thought by many to be an unlucky third at Epsom behind Desert Crown, Rob Hornby had been replaced by Ireland’s champion jockey Colin Keane for his Classic assignment.

Keane was intent on not letting the early pace-setter French Claim gain too much of an advantage in front and while Westover was tracking the pace, his main market rival, Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks winner Tuesday, was dropped out by Ryan Moore.

Lionel was one of the first beaten and when Moore tried to make up ground on Tuesday, Keane asked Westover to go and win the race two furlongs out.

The Ralph Beckett-trained colt galloped clear in relentless fashion and while Donnacha O’Brien’s Piz Badile gave game chase, he was no match for the impressive winner.

A winning distance of seven lengths advertised his superiority with a further two back to French Claim in third. Tuesday came home in fourth.

The winner was cut to 4-1 from 10s by Paddy Power for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, while he is 7-4 from 4-1 for the St Leger with Ladbrokes.

Keane said: “I suppose every jockey says the race they would like to win is the Epsom Derby, the second one would be the Irish Derby I think. It is great to win our home Derby. It’s unbelievable.

“Full dues to Rob Hornby, I rang him this morning and he told me everything I needed to know about the horse – a true gentleman. He said the horse gets the trip well and he’ll get further, so don’t be afraid to use him up. He said one thing he will do is get to the line. Ralph said the same and, when you turn in, get him rolling and you’ll stay going.

“I was (a bit keen for a furlong) but once he got in behind one, he gave me a beautiful ride. He’s a monster of a horse, so he is only going to be a better horse next year.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to the owners, the Juddmonte family, they have been very good and loyal to us since they joined Glenburnie (retained trainer Ger Lyons’ stable). I’m very thankful that they put their faith in me to ride this horse today.”

Earlier, Billy Lee excelled when guiding Teresa Mendoza to success in the Dubai Duty Free Dash.

The race was run at a ferocious gallop thanks to Measure Of Magic who had the field well strung out at halfway but Colin Keane appeared to have things covered on Power Under Me.

It initially seemed that his main danger was going to be Prisoner's Dilemma and those two got involved in a tussle, but Lee had all the while been creeping closer on Ken Condon's filly.

A smart juvenile, she had finished second in the corresponding Listed 12 race 12 months ago and had been well backed into 4-1 to go one better.

She ended up getting there by half a length from Prisoner's Dilemma, with the same back to Power Under Me.

"I took a chance and took my time as they went fast. They came back to me and I was able to sit longer than I usually do," said Lee.

"She had been running well in Listed races and one of them was going to fall her away eventually."

Jim Bolger's Irish Guineas fourth Wexford Native (18-5) came out on top in a thrilling battle with The Acropolis to win the Dubai Duty Free Celebration Stakes.

Unplaced in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, he was back out again quickly and was handy under Kevin Manning.

Headed inside the final furlong by The Acropolis, he battled back gamely to win by a neck.

"He's been a work in progress and didn't run until he was three, so we are trying to make up for lost time," said Bolger.

"We'll be stepping him up now to probably 10 furlongs and hopefully he'll progress.

"I bought the dam (Yes Oh Yes) in America many moons ago. She's bred a few winners but nothing of his class and hopefully we will be able to build a pedigree from here."

Joseph O'Brien's Night Of Romance is clearly thriving and followed up a win at Gowran last time out by taking the Dubai Duty Free Summer Fillies Handicap off a 9lb higher mark.

"She's improving and the step up to seven furlongs has probably been the key to her. She has taken her form to a new level and she hit the line well," said the trainer.

"Dylan (Brown McMonagle) gave her a good ride and had her in a great position from a wide draw.

"We'll see what the handicapper does and we will probably be forced into black type now, but I'm very happy with her.