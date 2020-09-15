O'Briens cement status as racing's first family after spectacular haul

What a weekend it was for the O'Brien dynasty as the trio dominated proceedings between Doncaster, Leopardstown, Longchamp and the Curragh to further cement their status as racing royalty.

Magical's victory in the Irish Champion Stakes spearheaded an Irish treble for Aidan O'Brien on Saturday - as well as Group Two success for Wichita in Doncaster - before Mogul and Anthony Van Dyck scored on a spectacular day in France 24 hours later.

O'Brien's youngest son Donnacha made it a season to savour with Shale's Moyglare Stud success providing the 22-year-old with Group One victories in Ireland, England and France within 12 months of taking out his training licence.

All the while, O'Brien's eldest son Joseph was making even more history having landed the English St Leger on Saturday with Galileo Chrome to continue his rapid rise through the training ranks.

Added to a Melbourne Cup, an Irish Derby as well as a Breeders' Cup, Joseph's training CV is starting to overflow and the scintillating victory of Thunder Moon in the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes suggests there is plenty more where that came from.

A spectacular turn of foot propelled him to favourite for next year's English 2,000 Guineas - his father trains the second favourite Battleground, while Donnacha's Shale is 1,000 Guineas favourite with Joseph's Pretty Gorgeous next best in the betting - and the Dewhurst Stakes may be his next port of call this season.

The Piltown handler, who stayed at home for the weekend as a precaution following jockey Shane Crosse's positive test for Covid-19 last Friday, is excited by Thunder Moon's future.

"He showed a great turn of foot to go away and win well. If he was to run again this year, the Dewhurst would probably be the race for him, but we'll see how he comes out of the race and a lot will depend on the ground. The Breeders' Cup is there as an option as well, he's an exciting colt," O'Brien revealed from his Kilkenny base yesterday.

Plans for Galileo Chrome are also fluid after his Classic success with the 27-year-old keen to let the dust settle before making plans for the son of Australia, although all options are on the table after he arrived home safely following a "special day".

