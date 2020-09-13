O'Brien toasts Magical success

Aidan O'Brien had warned that we had yet to see the best of Magical and the maestro was proven correct as the five-year-old lived up to her name to lower the colours of the world's highest-rated horse Ghaiyyath and win the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

It was a seventh Group One triumph for the daughter of Galileo, who became only the second horse after another Ballydoyle inmate Dylan Thomas (2006-07) to win multiple renewals of the race.

The performance justifies the Coolmore decision to return to the track this year and she may not be finished yet with further elite targets including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp in her horizon before commencing her next career as a broodmare.

Ghaiyyath had beaten Magical by three lengths in the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, to garner a third consecutive Group One but this was a different contest from the break, when Seamie Heffernan made it very clear that he was not going to give William Buick an easy time of it on the Charlie Appleby-trained raider.

While Ghaiyyath certainly appeared to settle well, the pace was very strong and it became evident on the turn into the straight that Magical had his measure.

Heffernan pushed his partner into the lead and only needed to keep her up to her task without being very vigorous, though Ghaiyyath battled all the way to the line, with Armory a staying-on third.

"We were very happy after York" said O'Brien. "We saw what she was able to do. She went by herself in York, she lost interest a little bit and the others came around her and she stayed on again but the race is over. What she wants is to eyeball a horse and battle.

"Seamus was happy to make the running if William wanted to get a lead. If William was gonna go, Seamus was going to go with him to keep her interested. He gave her a brilliant ride. She's a serious mare when you get into a battle with her and when you get into a battle with her is when you see what she can do."

It was a great day too for Johnny Murtagh who registered his first Group One winner as a trainer in the Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes with Champers Elysees. The Curragh-based handler won stacks of top-tier races around the world as a jockey but this was a milestone he will cherish forever.

"It feels great" said Murtagh. "I'm sick of everyone saying, 'you had a great career as a jockey'. That's in the past. It's the now I'm worried about. It's been a great year but to win a Group One on Champions Weekend, it means everything. That's what we get up in the morning for.

"We believe we have the team to compete in the Group Ones. We want to be on this stage. I have to say thanks very much to my wife, my family, my staff and everybody who supports us.

"She was always a good filly. I did think she'd make up into a stakes filly but the amount she has improved is unbelievable. She's coming on, she's improved physically and she's now starting to know she's good."

This was the first leg of a pattern double for Colin Keane, who followed up by galvanising Safe Voyage for a second effort having been headed by Sinawann in the straight to bag the Group Two Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile for Yorkshire-based Tipperary native, John Quinn.

