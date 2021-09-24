O’Brien suffers Santa Barbara blow

Aidan O’Brien has paid tribute to Santa Barbara after the hugely talented filly died as a result of a worsening pelvic injury.

One of the big hopes of the spring, the daughter of Camelot was sent off joint-favourite for the English 1,000 Guineas and favourite for the Oaks, after just a maiden victory on her sole outing as a juvenile last September.

She finished fourth in both Classics, won by stablemates Mother Earth and Snowfall, but was then a narrow second in the Pretty Polly Stakes against the year-older Thundering Nights,.

And it was in America where she finally delivered, running out an impressive winner of the Belmont Oaks after getting through a late gap. A month later she flew back for the Beverly D Stakes at Arlington Park, when she oozed class in collecting a second Grade One under Ryan Moore, readily accounting for the smart Mean Mary.

All roads appeared to be leading to the Breeders’ Cup, but her injury had taken Del Mar off the agenda and her condition deteriorated on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately she had fractured her pelvis and that displaced overnight,” O’Brien said. “It’s terrible really, when it displaced it caused internal bleeding and we didn’t have any choice as she was in a lot of pain. It’s such a shame.”

At Listowel yesterday, champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins and leading owner Rich Ricci combined to land the feature event on the Flat with Rebellito.

Last seen on Irish Champions Weekend, the 11/1 shot was held up just off the pace by jockey Ronan Whelan before he unleashed the grey approaching the final furlong and his partner showed an impressive turn of foot to capture the €40,000 Listowel Printing Works Handicap in style.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Is That Love justified 3/1 favouritism by landing the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap under talented claimer Cian MacRedmond. Despite showing his inexperience with a slow start, Paddy Twomey’s French Claim (11/8 fav) rewarded strong support in the opening mile maiden under Billy Lee.

Meanwhile, tributes were paid to one of the great characters of Kerry racing, Donie Sheahan who has passed away at the age of 95.

Sheahan – a Kerry football selector in the seventies – was best known for owning the high-class race mare For Bill (trained by Mick Winters), while his For William twice finished runner-up in the Kerry National during the early nineties.