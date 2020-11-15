O'Brien keeps his Coole in Gold Cup win for Williams

Coole Cody, a 10-1 shot trained in Wales by Evan Williams, landed the first major handicap chase of the jumps season when he made most of the running to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham yesterday.

The plan had been to get out a lead off Siruh Du Lac but he over-jumped the first and unshipped his jockey leaving Coole Cody in a share of the lead with Simply The Betts. But the winner jumped to the front at the third and was never headed thereafter.

He even recovered from a potentially race-ending slip on landing over the fourth which had jockey Tom O'Brien perched momentarily on his ears. He was not entirely convincing at the third last either but, again, it did not stop him.

However, turning for home a number of rivals appeared to be ganging up on him but Saint Sonnet and last year's winner Happy Diva both fell at the second last. Others were still closing on him going to the last, but he galloped on resolutely up the hill to win by three and a quarter lengths, going away from perennial bridesmaid Spiritofthegames, with the favourite Al Dancer in third.

Williams was delighted. "He got a bit lucky with loose horses helping him at the right times," he said. "It was rough out there. He can be funny (character) but he's good when he gets the bit between his teeth.

"If there's a choice between the hard way and the easy way he's one of those horses which would always do it the hard way. If he was human he'd go to the pub for a fight rather than staying at home in front of the fire with his slippers on! I don't care what he does next - he's won a Paddy Power."

It was a welcome high-profile winner for O'Brien (33) second jockey to Philip Hobbs. "It was a bit greasy where they hadn't raced and I thought he was going down at the fourth," O'Brien said. "He's relatively unexposed over fences and it was the light weight which allowed him to do it. He got into a rhythm and I was always able to fill him up at the right times.

"I thought he was an each-way shot at best with Simply the Betts, Siruh du Luc, Mister Fisher and a few of those others in there. It's come at the right time for me - it's been a bit quiet at the moment."

Colin Tizzard has endured not only horses out of form but also bad luck this season but, finally, his fortune appeared to change for the better in the From The Horse's Mouth Novice Chase won by his six-year-old Eldorado Allen, who appeared to still have a bit to do behind the other grey in the race, Gumball, who had jumped out in front.

But, when three lengths clear, he put down on Richard Johnson when he capsized at the second last gifting a 19-length win to Robbie Power on Tizzard's 13-2 shot.

"He was a very good hurdler. He didn't lose anything over the fences even when he got in close," said Tizzard.

"He's probably the best two miler we've had go chasing. He'll need a run in a month's time, so we'll look at the Henry VIII at Sandown."

Commenting on his change in fortune Tizzard said: "That's (luck) what this game is all about."

