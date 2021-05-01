O’Brien confident Mogul can bag French win

Aidan O’Brien often needs eyes in the back of his head to keep tabs on the various Ballydoyle runners in different parts of the globe and this weekend is no different.

His main focus will no doubt be on Newmarket as he hopes to bag the first two English Classics of the season, but one eye will be on France tomorrow as Mogul tackles the Prix Ganay (3.15) at Longchamp.

O’Brien was bullish in his belief that this could be Mogul’s year, but the Galileo colt never landed a blow when beaten favourite in the Dubai Sheema Classic in March.

Much better will be expected of the four-year-old – winner of the Grand Prix de Paris at the French track last September – on this occasion under Christophe Soumillon as O’Brien bids to land the Group One for the third time.

The master trainer made successful raids in 2007 with Dylan Thomas – en route to landing that year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – and Duke Of Marmalade 12 months later and Mogul is difficult to oppose.

At Sligo tomorrow, O’Brien’s son Joseph will fancy his chances of landing the opening fillies’ maiden with Powerfulaggie, while Hayyel can show her liking for this venue by landing the featured fillies’ and mares’ handicap.

