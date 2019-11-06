O'Brien clan thwarted in Melbourne as home rule declared

The race that stops a nation didn't disappoint as Aidan and Joseph O'Brien were dramatically denied Melbourne Cup glory at Flemington yesterday with their namesake Danny striking a much-needed blow for the home team through Vow And Declare (10/1).

The winner was almost an afterthought given the gripping finale at Flemington as Joseph O'Brien's Master Of Reality (25/1) was collared by a head in the dying strides to see Frankie Dettori's Melbourne Cup hoodoo continue.

It looked like the Italian rider would cap a sensational season with the elusive Australian showpiece but his mount tired at the finish causing significant interference to Wayne Lordan aboard Aidan O'Brien's fast-finishing Il Paradiso (14/1).

A deflated Dettori admitted that he "wanted to cry" in the immediate aftermath but worse was to come for the 48-year-old after the stewards called an inquiry, pitting O'Brien senior against his son Joseph.

Lordan vouched for Dettori and refused to conclude that the incident had cost him victory, but a lengthy discussion led to a nine-day ban for Dettori with the stewards also altering the final placings due to careless riding.

Master Of Reality was demoted from second to fourth - costing connections nearly €500,000 in prize money - with Il Paradiso promoted to third while last year's third Prince Of Arran (16/1) was bumped up to second.

Prince Of Arran's rider Michael Walker was also hit with a seven-day ban and fined $10,000AUS (€6,200) for excessive whip use but much of the post-race fall-out centred around the Irish contingent.

An agonising defeat concluded a whirlwind period for Joseph O'Brien after landing Breeders' Cup success on Saturday night in Santa Anita with Iridessa and the 26-year-old couldn't hide his disappointment for Dettori.

"I'm more gutted for Frankie than I am for myself. I'll be back. I don't know if Frankie is ever going to win this race," O'Brien said. "We probably had it won three strides from the line, but that's horse racing, the margins are very fine."

Having thwarted his father two years ago with Rekindling, there were different circumstances this time around but a similar ending, although Joseph was remiss to say that Master Of Reality had cost the Ballydoyle maestro a first victory in the race.

However, the day belonged to Victoria-based trainer Danny O'Brien, who denied a European hat-trick in the €5million contest.

Vow And Declare was the first Australian-bred winner in a decade as legendary jockey Craig Williams defied an unfavourable draw to break his Melbourne Cup duck and land the 159th renewal in sensational style.

Danny O'Brien has had his fair share of controversy in recent years after being embroiled in a costly three-year legal battle to clear his name over doping allegations, but he was in dreamland after the biggest win of his training career.

"It doesn't get much better than this. Everyone in the racing game has their ups and downs. The main thing is you keep persisting, keep working and sometimes you have a bit of luck," O'Brien said.

Other Irish raiders also failed to land a blow with Aidan O'Brien's Magic Wand (25/1) coming home tenth while his third runner Hunting Horn (50/1) finished 15th as his Melbourne Cup wait goes on.

Twilight Payment (40/1) came home 11th for Joseph O'Brien while 2018 Irish Derby hero Latrobe (20/1) finished 18th with Downdraft (20/1) well back in 22nd for the Kilkenny trainer.

Last year's winner Cross Counter (12/1) made a brave back-to-back bid for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby but ran a fine effort in eighth on an action-packed afternoon in front of over 80,000 spectators.

Irish Independent