| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

O’Brien and Bolger eyeing famous Guineas double in France

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will have a strong hand again at Naas tomorrow. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand

Close

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will have a strong hand again at Naas tomorrow. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will have a strong hand again at Naas tomorrow. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Trainer Aidan O'Brien will have a strong hand again at Naas tomorrow. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Michael Verney

There’s rarely a day during the Flat season where Aidan O’Brien’s name is out of the headlines and tomorrow threatens to be a particularly fruitful period for the Ballydoyle maestro.

Naas hosts a top-class Flat card where it’s hard to look past O’Brien’s Contarelli Chapel in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes (4.10) after the grey Caravaggio filly delivered a blistering debut over course and distance last month.

Most Watched

Privacy