O’Brien and Bolger eyeing famous Guineas double in France

There’s rarely a day during the Flat season where Aidan O’Brien’s name is out of the headlines and tomorrow threatens to be a particularly fruitful period for the Ballydoyle maestro.

Naas hosts a top-class Flat card where it’s hard to look past O’Brien’s Contarelli Chapel in the Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes (4.10) after the grey Caravaggio filly delivered a blistering debut over course and distance last month.

O’Brien has another exciting juvenile in the shape of Cadamosto and the No Nay Never colt sets a ridiculously high bar in the Coolmore Stud Calyx Race (3.10) based on his smooth debut success at Dundalk with Ryan Moore primed to land a double.

The Group Three Goffs Lacken Stakes (4.40) looks a far more open affair, though, as Jack Davison eyes another breakthrough success with Mooneista after her recent Listed triumph at the Kildare track helped to put his name on the training map.

O’Brien’s Lipizzaner is also sure to carry plenty of support after his Listed third at Navan last month, but preference is for Laws Of Indices with Ken Condon’s Group Two winner primed to bounce back to his best.

Billy Lee’s mount blew the cobwebs away when fifth behind Poetic Flare in the 2,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown and dropping back to his favoured six furlongs, the son of Power may just have the edge.

O’Brien could also be part of a unique piece of Irish racing history at Longchamp tomorrow as a pair of runners representing the tricolour bid for an English/French Guineas double at the Paris track.

O’Brien’s Mother Earth aims to achieve the extraordinary feat in the French 1,000 Guineas (3.25) just 14 days since her success in the Newmarket Classic while she has Condon’s Miss Amulet among her opposition.

The same can be said of the French 2,000 Guineas (2.50) where Jim Bolger’s Poetic Flare – dubbed “a complete horse” by his trainer – hopes to do likewise under 54-year-old jockey Kevin Manning with O’Brien’s St Mark’s Basilica out to spoil the party.

Tomorrow also sees jumps action at Wexford where Ciarán Murphy’s Bridge Native will take some stopping in the Shamrock Enterprises Ltd Rated Hurdle (1.55) as Conor Orr’s mount switches back to the smaller obstacles with conditions to suit.

Meanwhile, O’Brien’s Wordsworth is a very warm-order favourite to back up his smooth maiden success at the Curragh last month in the Listed Yeats Stakes (4.15) at Navan today, but he won’t have it all his own way with Ger Lyons’ Party House a real threat.

Colin Keane’s mount only got going late on when defying greenness to score on her debut at Naas and the extra three furlongs should suit the daughter of Camelot with her 5lb sex allowance set to tip the scales.