Obituary: Pat Smullen

True champion: Pat Smullen celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Harzand at the Curragh Racecourse in Co Kildare, in June 2016. Photo: Sportsfile

"He took me seriously. This was everything to me. He had watched replays. He knew the opposition, where the pace was. He had a plan. It counted for a lot then and it does now.

"He was a real great, great days on great horses all over the world yet on a miserable winter night in Dundalk he had a plan.

"Thinking of nobodies as somebodies doesn't come easily to most. He could do it and it was easy."

- Richard O'Brien

In just a few short sentences on his blog, horse trainer Richard O'Brien captured the essence of Pat Smullen, who died aged 43 last Tuesday at St Vincent's Hospital, Dublin, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Andrew Slattery, one of the many young jockeys who have benefited from their hero's advice, mentoring and general decency, spoke during the week of his sadness that it took such tragic circumstances for the calibre of the Offaly native to be recognised by a wider parish than that of the racing world.

As a one-time constituent myself of a syndicate of owners of a lovely but not always co-operative gelding named Windsorlot, I had witnessed first-hand the "thinking of nobodies as somebodies".

It was September 16, 2016. Pat was on the way to being champion jockey for a ninth time, having also garnered two apprentice crowns. He would post a personal best tally of 129 winners for the campaign.

Most importantly of all to him, he had finally added his name to the Derby roll of honour at Epsom on Harzand for his long-time boss and ally, Curragh trainer Dermot Weld. The double would be completed at the Curragh three weeks later.

It was a season of seasons, yet on another "miserable night in Dundalk", Pat gave our loveable rogue a sensational ride to be second but expressed genuine disappointment for us that he hadn't won. We talked about it for weeks afterwards.

He was a regular at Dundalk over winter. He did not take in the cash-rich winter circuit in warmer climes, preferring to remain at home with his wife Frances - the first woman to be champion amateur jockey in Ireland and the first female licensed trainer to win a Classic - and their three children, Hannah, Paddy and Sarah.

He was rooted in family and never lost touch with his roots - literally or figuratively. It wasn't a coincidence that Pat built Brickfield Stud on land where his father Paddy had worked as a farm labourer many years before.

There, he was always content among his loved ones as well as horses, cattle, dogs and tractors. Oh, how he adored tractors!

Though born into the football stronghold of Rhode, Co Offaly, on May 22, 1977, Patrick Joseph Smullen did not show much of an aptitude for the sport of choice in his home village.

He was exposed to horses when travelling one day with his brother Seán to Joanna Morgan's yard, where his older sibling worked. One introduction to a pony led to another to a horse and before long, the 12-year-old was riding work, an innate talent having been unearthed.

Expand Close Pat Smullen with his wife Frances at a cancer charity event. Photo: INPHO / Facebook

Whatsapp Pat Smullen with his wife Frances at a cancer charity event. Photo: INPHO

From there, he became apprenticed to local trainer Tom Lacey and booted home the first of more than 1,900 winners on board the Lacey-bred-and-trained Vicosa at Dundalk on June 11, 1993.

Just three years later, he recorded his first Group success on Token Gesture for Dermot Weld in the CL Weld Stakes, named after the trainer's father, and the Rosewell House boss made a mental note.

In 1997, Pat illustrated his famed strength in a finish when registering his maiden Group One success on the Tommy Stack-conditioned Tarascon in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

After a period as deputy to Johnny Murtagh with John Oxx, the then 21-year-old jockey was approached by Dermot Weld following the departure of the legendary Michael Kinane to Ballydoyle in 1999.

They were big boots to fill, but Pat flourished, teaming up with Weld for a host of major domestic and international wins over the guts of two decades while proving a masterful navigator around the notoriously quirky Galway track.

He claimed his first championship in 2000 and went on to accumulate 12 Classics, while piloting Group One victors in Britain, France and America, as well as his own jurisdiction.

Pat considered Vinnie Roe a key horse in the trajectory of his career, the feat of winning the Irish St Leger four years in succession helping to elevate the rider's profile. Eight Royal Ascot winners and a Breeders' Cup triumph followed.

His first British Classic arrived on the appropriately named Refuse To Bend in the 2000 Guineas.

He would become a regular winner in the Moyglare Stud colours on Refuse To Bend and, after his enforced retirement, he continued to play a role for the stud, riding horses and providing feedback and advice on potential racing programmes.

His last ride was a winner, Togoville, benefiting from another power-packed Smullen drive to prevail at Dundalk for Anthony McCann on March 16, 2018.

He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer the following week, but it was his approach to the grim news that propelled him to an exalted status far beyond racing. He would meet the challenge head on, regardless of the percentages being against him.

Expand Close Pat Smullen discussing tactics with trainer Dermot Weld. Photo: Tom Burke / Facebook

Whatsapp Pat Smullen discussing tactics with trainer Dermot Weld. Photo: Tom Burke

Pat was the driving force behind a fundraising initiative at Irish Championship Weekend in 2019 that has raised €2.6m to date for the Cancer Trials Ireland charity, which revealed last week that it had received nine research proposals as a direct result of the funds raised, and that three studies were now being advanced or explored.

The centrepiece of that event was the Pat Smullen Champions Race - in which he was scheduled to ride himself but was forced to withdraw as his condition worsened.

The Champions field featured Charlie Swan, Joseph O'Brien, Tony McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Ted Durcan, Paul Carberry, Richard Hughes, John Murtagh and Kieren Fallon, with McCoy claiming victory on board Quizzical for Smullen's good friends Sheila and John Lavery.

On the day, Pat gave of himself selflessly to media and racegoers desperate for a photo with their hero.

After the Champions Race, Search For A Song won the Irish St Leger for Weld and Moyglare. Jockey Chris Hayes was back on board, having lost the ride after the Irish Oaks. He recalled how a conversation with Pat buoyed his confidence ahead of what turned out to be a riding masterclass.

Last week, young jockey Gavin Ryan recalled his awe as he returned to the weigh room after his first ride to find the icon waiting there to shake his hand, while Andrew Slattery detailed the great man walking across the weigh room specifically to congratulate him on his first winner.

And Leigh Roche spoke last year about how much he learned from Pat, and the help and advice he got, both in and out of the saddle.

Despite global success and all that came with it, Pat had never forgotten the self doubt of starting off, the euphoria of early landmarks and the importance of being professional and making plans.

Little wonder Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board senior medical officer Jennifer Pugh had been in touch with him about the development of a mentoring role prior to the acceleration of his illness.

Little wonder too that President Michael D Higgins's tribute was just one of many that poured forth within minutes of Tuesday night's sad announcement.

"I'd like to think that I treated people with respect throughout my career and I think that all came back to me in a time of need," Pat said in one of the many interviews he gave to help increase awareness of pancreatic cancer.

The traits that categorised him as a jockey were what brought him to a wider community in the end: Courage, commitment, care - all-in without ever compromising on humility, respect and love.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Sunday Independent