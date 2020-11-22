Notebook lays down a Champion marker

Bristol De Mai and Daryl Jacob on their way to winning the Betfair Chase at Haydock. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Notebook bounced back to winning form in the Grade 2 Poplar Square Chase at Naas. Henry de Bromhead's charge was a dual Grade 1 winner last term, but he had disappointed when sent off the 5-2 favourite for the Arkle on his final start of last term, finishing a well-beaten sixth.

He looked to face a stern test on his return with Fakir D'oudairies and Cash Back, who chased him home in his two top-level victories, once again in opposition.

However, 11-10 favourite Cash Back sprinted to the first fence and crashed out, leaving outsider Djingle to set a strong gallop as Rachael Blackmore allowed Notebook (7-2) to get into his own rhythm at the back of the field.

Notebook and Fakir D'oudairies asserted their authority with two to jump, but Blackmore's mount shaded the lead with a fine leap at the penultimate obstacle and strode away after the last to record a 12-length victory.

"He was a little bit rusty over the first few, but then jumped really well and stayed at it really well," said De Bromhead. "It's good to see him back to form. I'd say he'll go to Leopardstown at Christmas. He loves it around there and has won two Grade Ones there. Rachael said he took a blow at the fourth-last and hopefully he'll come on for it. I'm delighted with him."

Paddy Power and Betfair quoted Notebook at 20-1 from 33-1 for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Call Me Lyreen extended his winning run to three in the Old Persian At Glenview Stud Fishery Lane Hurdle - bringing up trainer Gordon Elliott's 100th win of the season in the process.

Despite already registering victories at Tramore and Sligo, Call Me Lyreen was an 11-2 shot under Jack Kennedy with Gars En Noir the 11-10 market leader for Willie Mullins on his Irish debut.

The market leader was in the front rank throughout, but was beginning to toil at the top of the straight as Call My Lyreen moved through to challenge along with Wolf Prince.

That pair had it between them after jumping the penultimate flight, but Call Me Lyreen kept finding for pressure on the run to the line, eventually prevailing by a length and three quarters. Betfair make Call Me Lyreen a 25-1 chance for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bristol De Mai won a third Betfair Chase with a gutsy performance in testing conditions at Haydock yesterday. Nigel Twiston-Davies' popular grey thrives at the Merseyside circuit and had won this Grade 1 contest in 2017 and 2018, before seeing his hat-trick bid derailed by Lostinstranslation last year.

Bristol De Mai firmly had his revenge on that rival this time, however, as he produced an impressive round of jumping in the hands of Daryl Jacob.

Prominent throughout, Bristol De Mai was in control turning for home as both Clan Des Obeaux and 7-4 favourite Lostintranslation lined up to challenge.

The latter dropped away tamely, leaving Clan Des Obeaux to test Bristol De Mai - but the nine-year-old had plenty in reserve and after clearing the last, he galloped all the way to the line to score by two lengths.

Sunday Indo Sport