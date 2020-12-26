Notebook can rip up script once again and pour misery on 'Chacun', while Ballyadam can confirm Grade One class

Christmas really kicks into gear at Leopardstown tomorrow with a cracking card headlined by the sight of Chacun Pour Soi in a fascinating renewal of the Grade One Paddy's Rewards Club Chase (1.10).

Aside from dual winner Altior and this year's victor Politologue, the lead protagonists for next year's Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival will all cross swords in a tantalising three-way dance.

Henry de Bromhead landed the odds last year with A Plus Tard - which turned over Chacun Pour Soi - and the Waterford trainer sends two in pursuit of the hot favourite in what could be one of the races of the week.

Travel restrictions between the UK and Ireland see Arkle heroine Put The Kettle On rerouted to the Foxrock track from her clash against Altior in tomorrow's Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton with a four-timer in sight.

Her last three wins have come at Cheltenham, however, and a galloping track like Leopardstown may not play to her strengths. The opposite can be said of her stablemate Notebook, though, with the seven-year-old expected to soar there once again.

Notebook was sensational at this meeting 12 months ago when overturning Fakir D'oudairies in Grade One action, and he handed Joseph O'Brien's runner a commanding defeat when making his seasonal return in style in the Grade Two Poplar Square Chase at Naas.

The seven-year-old disappointed when going off favourite in last year's Arkle with no excuses for the sub-par display emerging, but Rachael Blackmore's (left) mount has landed his other five chases and can cause Chacun Pour Soi plenty of problems.

Willie Mullins' short-priced jolly - already as low as 5/2 for Champion Chase success - didn't pull up too many trees when taking the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase at Cork earlier this month, but the eight-year-old, crucially, comes here with a run under his belt.

That wasn't the case last year, so the best version of Chacun Pour Soi is expected. It's hard to justify getting involved at prohibitive odds given the class of opposition, though, and Notebook is the one to rip up the script with an upset on the cards.

Tomorrow's other Grade One - the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (1.45) - also features an intriguing battle at the head of the betting between Ballyadam and last year's Cheltenham Champion Bumper second Appreciate It.

The ongoing battle between Mullins and his great title rival Gordon Elliott for the Irish jumps trainers' championship is sure to take up much of the narrative over the festive period, as well the months thereafter, and the pair will meet head-on in the fascinating 2m contest.

Appreciate It - which scored for Mullins on his debut over hurdles at Cork last month - is trading very short in the market based on what he has achieved in one run over obstacles, though, whereas Elliott's Ballyadam has the form in the book.

Ballyadam - which races in the famous Cheveley Park Stud silks - is already a Grade One winner having landed the Royal Bond in good style on his second hurdles start at Fairyhouse, and Jack Kennedy's mount is favoured to land the hat-trick.

Joseph O'Brien's Keskonrisk - a €400,000 purchase at the start of this year following a smooth bumper success - got off the mark at the first time of asking over hurdles at Fairyhouse last month, but it was far from convincing and Ballyadam looks like a rock-solid betting prospect.

The biggest pot of the day is up for grabs in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase (2.55) where 22 runners vie for the €150,000 prize in an ultra-competitive affair which has had just one winning favourite in the past decade.

Michael O'Leary's Gigginstown House Stud saddle seven runners with a variety of different coloured hats set to be on show, while his great rival JP McManus saddles five as the powerful owners account for over half of the field.

Elliott's Roaring Bull (Gigginstown) prevailed in dramatic fashion last year when just collaring Paul Nolan's Fitzhenry (McManus) in the shadow of the winning post, and Roaring Bull came back to something like his best in the Troytown Chase.

The seven-year-old was a distant second to runaway winner The Jam Man that day, but he was subsequently pulled up in the Porterstown a month ago and finds himself 7lbs higher at the weights this time around.

Picking the winner is akin to finding a needle in a haystack, but Troytown fourth Discordantly is an unexposed type which has already improved rapidly over fences, and there may be plenty more to come. Jessica Harrington's six-year-old has been gradually getting a handle of chasing and his multi-coloured silks may trump the big hitters under the in-form Paddy Kennedy, older brother of Jack.

Elsewhere, 2019 Supreme winner Klassical Dream makes his chasing debut in the beginners chase (12.35) after a year out through injury, with Mullins' six-year-old on the comeback trail having also struggled in open company over hurdles following a blistering novice campaign.

The Closutton maestro also holds a typically strong hand in the concluding bumper (3.30) with Reality Cheque, partnered by the trainer's son Patrick, holding leading claims having been turned over at short odds last month at Fairyhouse.

He is unlikely to represent any value, however, and Noel Meade's Killer Mode may be able to take him out having only found one better - the ultra-impressive Kilcrut - on his Navan debut earlier this month.

Indo Sport