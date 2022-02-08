Nolan wary of facing ‘out of the ordinary’ Vega again

Paul Nolan was left blown away over the weekend when a “phenomenal” display from Facile Vega thwarted the exciting Sandor Clegane, with the Wexford trainer now unsure if he wants to face off with Willie Mullins’s charge once again next month at Cheltenham.

Sandor Clegane followed up an impressive victory at Punchestown on debut when finishing second best in the Grade Two Goffs Future Stars bumper on Saturday at Leopardstown as a 12-length success for Facile Vega saw him cut to 4/5 favourite for next month’s Champion Bumper.

Patrick Mullins’s mount found another gear in the home straight to scorch away from Sandor Clegane and Nolan sees no obvious reason why that form could be turned around at the Cotswolds against a horse which looks “out of the ordinary”, so he may yet opt to avoid him.

Read More

“Sandor Clegane produced a really nice run, but it is hard to see how you could reverse the form with the winner. He looks out of the ordinary. We were a good winner without him. He has to be as impressive an individual at the racetrack as I have ever seen. He looks phenomenal,” Nolan said.

“We will have to assess things. You are going to Cheltenham and you are going to have a hard race again. What has to happen to reverse the form? You can’t be afraid. Life goes on and you have to deal with what you have. Horses have off days.

“We’re certainly not ruling it out. Basically, we have very good owners and everything will be discussed with them. You are not going to go over hurdles at this stage of the season and he is a big chasing type.

“We are adamant he handles soft ground very well, but we certainly have to plan for Cheltenham. But Facile Vega would not want to turn up in the same form on the day.”