Nolan hoping for National exhibition from star novice

Latest Exhibition, with Bryan Cooper up, during the Flogas Novice Steeplechase on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The absence of Tiger Roll sees Latest Exhibition (11-10) race off top-weight under Bryan Cooper in the Irish National on Monday as Paul Nolan’s star novice takes on the experienced campaigners.

While Gigginstown may not have Tiger Roll involved, they are still represented by Thyestes Chase winner Coko Beach (11-7), Mortal (11-7), Run Wild Fred (10-11) and 2019 Paddy Power Chase winner Roaring Bull.

Tiger Roll, meanwhile, will head to Aintree after all next week but will run in the Betway Bowl rather than the Grand National.

