No-deal Brexit threatens Aintree Grand National - Irish runners could be barred from returning home after race

A no-deal Brexit threatens to have an immediate impact on next year’s Randox Health Grand National with Irish runners potentially barred from returning home after taking part in the race.

The doomsday scenario, which would almost certainly see a drastic reduction in the number of Irish runners at Aintree, became clear on Friday as the Government continued to battle with the complexities of securing a Brexit agreement.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019. The first major meeting after that is the three-day Aintree fixture, which begins on April 4, with the Grand National run on April 6. It is normally attended by a large number of Irish runners although not as many as turn up for the Cheltenham Festival.

At the moment, there is free movement of horses between Britain and Ireland provided the horse has an equine passport and, although Ireland’s premier Flat trainer Aidan O’Brien flies his horses to the races, most jumpers travel in a horsebox, on a ferry.

Currently, horses do not need to travel via a Border Inspection Post, indeed there are no such things between Ireland and Northern Ireland or mainland Britain. More documentation is, however, needed if a horse is travelling to France.

If Britain leaves the EU on the expected date without a deal, the likelihood is that it would be treated as a ‘third country’ and movement within the EU would be subject to third country rules, which require a passport as well as a veterinary certificate of health. The Government is seeking discussions with the European Commission to have the UK listed as a third country.

However, in its guidance to ‘taking horses abroad if there is no Brexit,’ the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs states that for contingency planning purposes, if that the UK is not a listed third country, equine movement to the EU would not be allowed. Although horses could come here, theey would not be allowed to return to their country of origin.

The British Horseracing Authority said the guidance was “not unexpected.” Will Lambe, the BHA’s director of public affairs and policy, said: “It’s not a surprise. If we hit ‘no deal’ the UK Government will not be changing anything. The current system works very well but it needs the EU to reciprocate. If they did not, and insisted in putting up barriers, there would be considerable costs and disruption.

“Of course the BHA hopes there is a deal, but if there is not, it is what would happen during the two years it is implemented. Thoroughbreds for racing and breeding can still come in, but they would not be allowed out. But we believe the EU will reciprocate because it is in everyone’s mutual interest. I don’t think the National is under threat, but a system which works well is.”

Currently the rest of the world treats the whole British Isles as epidemiologically the same when it comes to horses.

If there is no Brexit deal it would probably have bigger implications for the Irish economy than ours, and their breeding industry in particular, so one anticipates their Government will be lobbying the EU for a system that allows the two-way flow of horses to continue.

The most likely solution is that National runners or mares returning to Ireland at what is a busy time in the stud year will be able to travel with an export health certificate.

