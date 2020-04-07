'Nobody can bomb the British out of their national instincts' - The race that defied the IRA

Crowds file on to the Aintree course due to the IRA bomb scare which postponed The Grand National to April 7th at the Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool, England.. \ Mandatory Credit: Mike Cooper /Allsport

In a new series, Independent.ie goes through the archives to bring you the hot topics of years gone by. First up is the 1997 Grand National which was ran on Monday, April 7, two days after an IRA bomb scare halted the original race. Here is how events were recorded in the Irish Independent.

National spirit and courage put the IRA to shame

By Paul Hayward

It was one of the easiest winners in Grand National history and unquestionably the most important.

Aintree staged a teeming show of defiance as the world's greatest steeplechase set off 49 hours late and was won by Lord Gyllene ridden by a jockey from, ironically Northern Ireland.

Ignore the date and it could have been a regular Saturday as a larger than expected crowd of 20,000 took advantage of free admission to defend the Aintree tradition.

Racegoers were joined again by Princess Anne and for the first time by Britain's Prime Minister John Major who arrived by helicopter. Sunshine finally broke through the clouds a minute before the race as the memory of Saturday's trauma was cleansed.

Liverpool racecourse was transformed into a fortress as a police helicopter tracked the 36 runners and police lined the rails in front of an empty infield. "Nobody can bomb the British out of their national instincts and national habits," said Mr Major, who arrived with 25 election campaign journalists. Taoiseach John Bruton, in a statement, said: "I am delighted that the Grand National was finally run today, overcoming the difficulties caused by Saturday's cruel hoax."

Tony Dobbin, the winning jockey, is from Downpatrick. He called the two IRA bomb warnings on Saturday "shameful," saying: "It makes you ashamed to be from there."

The dragging of the Grand National into the North's war zone was a blow to the romance of a race that normally produces much happier forms of theatre.

It was an event torn from its natural time, a spring Saturday afternoon, and stranded at the start of the evening rush-hour. Bags were searched and racegoers frisked.

Merseyside police received "a number" of threatening calls but this time there was no disruption. The National is a drama factory and Lord Gyllene's 25-length victory from Suny Bay and Camelot Knight produced another feast of good storylines. ' It was called for the BBC by the mellifluous voice of Peter O'Sullevan, commentating on his 50th and last Grand National.

Dobbin Lords it all the way

By J A McGrath

The bold-galloping Lord Gyllene outstayed and outjumped his rivals to land the Grand National with a front-running performance that will live long in the memory.

Sent of a generously-priced 14-1, the gelding gave high-profile owner Stan Clarke, a former plumber turned multimillionaire, his biggest racing triumph.

The "Monday National', run late afternoon in spring sunshine, attracted 20,000 defiant punters, who refused to allow the disappointment of Saturday's postponement to dampen their enthusiasm for one of sport's finest occasions.

Lord Gyllene's gutsy display over steeplechasing's most demanding 30 fences put the seal on a strange, yet enjoyable day when the crowd were queueing to get in the front gates right up to the off at 5pm. There were no disturbances or protests to speak of in the enclosures, just a courageous winner for the unexpectedly large crowd to cheer home.

The winning jockey, Tony Dobbin from Downpatrick, like the owner, was registering a career best, gaining some compensation for being 'jocked-off' One Man, the highest-rated chaser in training at the time and a horse he partnered to a number of wins earlier in his career.

Dobbin, a picture of concentration before the race, was overjoyed. "I fell in my first National and I've missed the last three through injury. I've had a few winners over the Aintree fences before; I won the Becher Chase. But this? I just can't believe it."

He went on: "The race went very well for me. although I hadn't intended to make all the running. We were nearly put out of it when we were hampered by a loose horse at the water but apart from that I didn't have a problem."

New Zealand-bred Lord Gyllene, a proven stayer who had won over four and a quarter miles, was prominently placed in the run to the first fence and very quickly took up the running as the field sorted itself out.

With Dobbin determined to set a fast pace, the 36-runner field started to string out, with many becoming detached. Apart from Lord Gyllene and the ill-fated Smith's Band, only Suny Bay, Avro Anson and topweight Master Oats ever appeared to hold a winning chance during the gruelling four-and-a-half-mile contest, which was run on good, fast ground with a decent covering of grass.

Go Ballistic, the mount of Mick Fitzgerald, last year's National-winning jockey, started the 7-1 favourite. But he was more than 15 lengths behind the leader and getting reminders at the Canal Turn the second time, and after blundering at Valentines, the next obstacle, he had clearly given up the ghost. He was pulled up before two out and was found to have broken blood vessels. At Anchor Bridge the second time, Lord Gyllene clearly had his rivals struggling, and when Suny Bay blundered four out and Avro Anson made a mistake at the same fence, the scene was set for a famous, front-running victory.

Lord Gyllene drew well clear over the penultimate fence, and although visibly tiring as he courageously galloped past the Elbow, the gelding had broken the spirit of the chasing group.

Suny Bay, at his best when winning the Greenalls Grand National Trial at Haydock Park in February, needed to win to collect a £100,000 bonus for his connections. He kept on gamely but it was obvious some way out that he would not trouble the winner. He finished second, two lengths ahead of 100-1 shot Camelot Knight, staying on well for third, with Buckboard Bounce piloted into fourth place by Paul Carberry, who performed splendidly after his recent injury lay-up.

Carberry and trainer Gordon Richards were impressed with Buckboard Bounce. "He jumped brilliantly, never made a mistake and galloped all the way to the line," said the jockey, while Richards claimed: "He had a little bit of interruption with his training programme but he has run fantastic. I will have a talk with the owner and I think he will come back next year."

Smith's Band, who had raced in the leading division most of the way, capsized at the 20th fence when almost upsides Lord Gyllene, sending Richard Dunwoody crashing to the ground. The Jenny Pitman-trained chaser broke his neck and died instantly, a tragic footnote to an otherwise enjoyable contest.

Straight Talk was the other fatality. A faller at the 14th, he broke a bone high on his near-fore and had to be put down after giving Joe Tizzard, 17, the youngest rider in the race, a very heavy fall.

Mugoni Beach, pulled up by Jamie Evans at the 21st, was found to have injured a leg and was taken to a local veterinary hospital.

Stan Clarke, 63, the winning owner, has invested a small fortune in racing, jumping in particular. After starting out as a butcher boy at age nine, and becoming a plumber's apprentice at 15, Clarke established his own business several years later. The business he started with capital of £100 was sold for £51million in 1987. He has become devoted to racing, and his success with his two racecourses, Uttoxeter and Newcastle, are considered models of modern management.

Steve Brookshaw, the winner’s trainer, comes from the point-to-point and hunter-chaser field, and is a nephew of the legendary jump jockey Tim Brookshaw, who rode Clarke's first Winner 35 years ago. He has an amazing record for Clarke, having prepared Rolling Ball to win a recent running of the Fox Hunters' here.

