Nicholls team set for more success with ‘Rainyday’

Paul Nicholls can team up with his daughter Megan for a winner at Sandown today. Photo: Sportsfile

Paul Nicholls can team up with his daughter Megan for a winner at Sandown today. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

A lot of fuss can be made when a trainer books a family member to ride their horse, and it left me wondering whether it makes any difference to the strike-rate.

It’s a little tricky to isolate such horses in a database, and there may be some cases where the jockey and trainer have the same surname but are unrelated – however, I ran the figures for all races where the jockey and trainer share the same surname to see what happens anyway.

In cases where they don’t share the same name, horses have a win rate of 10.2pc, whereas the strike-rate of those that do share the same name is a bit higher at 11.1pc. Unfortunately, the average return on each bet for jockeys and trainers who share the same name is slightly lower than average, suggesting they are overbet. There are exceptions, and one of those at the top of the list is my Irish Independent colleague Patrick Mullins, who has a strike-rate of 32pc when riding for a trainer with the same surname – mostly Willie Mullins of course, but also a few from the likes of Emmet, Margaret and Tony.

