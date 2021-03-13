Nicholls team set for more success with ‘Rainyday’

A lot of fuss can be made when a trainer books a family member to ride their horse, and it left me wondering whether it makes any difference to the strike-rate.

It’s a little tricky to isolate such horses in a database, and there may be some cases where the jockey and trainer have the same surname but are unrelated – however, I ran the figures for all races where the jockey and trainer share the same surname to see what happens anyway.

In cases where they don’t share the same name, horses have a win rate of 10.2pc, whereas the strike-rate of those that do share the same name is a bit higher at 11.1pc. Unfortunately, the average return on each bet for jockeys and trainers who share the same name is slightly lower than average, suggesting they are overbet. There are exceptions, and one of those at the top of the list is my Irish Independent colleague Patrick Mullins, who has a strike-rate of 32pc when riding for a trainer with the same surname – mostly Willie Mullins of course, but also a few from the likes of Emmet, Margaret and Tony.

I won’t mention names but at the other end of the scale, there are some jockeys with awful strike-rates which suggests they may be simply getting rides due to the family connection! While not quite as high as the Mullins family, another interesting combination is Megan Nicholls, who often rides for her father Paul. When riding for anyone else, Megan Nicholls has a strike rate of just under 10pc, but when riding for her father her win rate rises significantly to nearly 18pc. It’s been hit and miss over the years in fairness, and in 2019 there was just one winner from 24 rides – but in 2020 there were an impressive nine winners from 26 rides. It’s certainly not a reason to back a horse alone, but it’s food for thought nonetheless. Read More They’ve yet to register a winner together in seven rides in 2021 but that is subject to change as the pair team up for the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Mares’ NH Flat Race with Rainyday Woman (3.0 Sandown). I was expecting to see the six-year-old chalked up about 5/2, so I was delighted to see 7/2 available in the early betting yesterday, and the change of stable from Pam Sly combined with a wind operation has done the trick. She raced twice for Sly and was unsuccessful, but since moving to Nicholls, she’s won both her bumper races and I was particularly impressed by the latest one in December where she beat nine previous winners in a field of 13. On the same card, I’m quite keen on Emma Lavelle’s Hang In There under Thomas Bellamy in the Grade Three Paddy Power Imperial Cup Handicap Hurdle (2.25) as an each-way bet, priced around 14/1. Funny enough, he’s been sixth in each of his last four races – but his mark has dropped from 141 to today’s 131 which I’m hoping will be around the level where he can make an impact again. The same jockey and trainer combination team up with Sam Barton, which is tipped at 12/1 in the Grade Three Novice Handicap Hurdle (1.50), following a maiden win at Doncaster. In the Listed Paddy’s Rewards Club Novices’ Handicap Chase (3.35), a chance is taken on Belargus around 11/2 for Nick Gifford. He’s up 9lbs to 130 following a nice win in a handicap at Sandown recently, and jockey Niall Houlihan’s 5lb claim can once again prove useful. On the all-weather, Documenting looks capable of taking a Listed race based on some good handicap wins last year, and is a bit of value around 100/30 for Kevin Frost (2.05 Wolverhampton).