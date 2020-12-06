Nicholls secures record victory

Politologue gave Paul Nicholls a record 11th victory when leading home a one-two for the Ditcheat trainer in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.

Altior's absence may have taken away some of the gloss from the two-mile Grade 1 showpiece, but there was no doubting the quality of Politologue's performance in the hands of Harry Skelton. The John Hales-owned grey was last seen causing an upset in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but there was no surprise about this victory.

In front from flag-fall, Politologue was not concerned by the proximity of Rouge Vif and managed to ward off that rival. It was then left to Nicholls' other runner Greaneteen to put it up to his stablemate but, try as he might, Politologue (11-8 favourite) was too strong.

The nine-year-old crossed the line seven lengths clear to give Skelton a Grade 1 double after Allmankind's exhilarating display in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase.

Politologue was cut to 8-1 from 14-1 to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham for a second time with Coral.

"We were fairly confident we had him well," said Nicholls. "He had his issues and we completely changed the way we trained him. He was very well in the Champion Chase and he didn't just win that because the race fell apart, we actually felt we had him better and we felt we had him better today. He is a little bit like Kauto (Star) was in his last year in that he was probably as good as ever. That is what we were really hoping for and expecting today, that he was going to do that."

At Aintree, Lake View Lad upset a trio of Cheltenham Gold Cup contenders to claim top honours in the William Hill Many Clouds Chase. Trainer Nick Alexander admitted his stable star was aided by the decision to omit the three fences in the straight on both circuits due to the prevailing low sun.

A small but select field of five runners went to post for the Grade 2 contest, with 2018 Gold Cup hero Native River, last season's Gold Cup runner-up Santini and the popular Frodon all failing to catch Alexander's star.

