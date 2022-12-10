New date for Punchestown’s feature John Durkan Memorial Chase to be confirmed on Monday after weather wreaks havoc

A new date for Punchestown’s feature John Durkan Memorial Chase is expected to be confirmed on Monday after tomorrow’s meeting fell victim to the Arctic conditions.

Officials had called an inspection for midday today to assess conditions ahead of the big fixture, which was set to see the return to action of Willie Mullins’ exciting Galopin Des Champs.

However, with the course covered in snow and a deep frost forecast overnight, clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan confirmed at 10.30am that racing would not be possible today. There is, though, every hope the meeting can be rescheduled.

“As there is no improvement forecast through the next week with temperatures remaining below freezing the meeting will not be rescheduled in the coming days,” said Sheridan.

There will be a precautionary inspection in Cork at 8am tomorrow but officials are confident it will go ahead.

“Following an inspection today I am pleased to say that the track remains raceable at the moment,” said clerk of the course Val O’Connell.

“We did have frost last night but it didn’t get into the ground, it was only a grass frost and it is currently thawing.”

There is no turf racing in Ireland or the UK today. Navan’s card was called off at lunchtime on Friday, and from early yesterday morning it was clear that Cheltenham, Doncaster and Hereford had no chance of defying the Arctic conditions.

Cheltenham and Doncaster were called off even before planned inspections.

Cheltenham had raced on Friday and staff spent three hours covering the track immediately afterwards before darkness fully set in, but with overnight temperatures of -5 degrees on the Cotswolds all their efforts were in vain and yesterday’s Unibet International Hurdle meeting was abandoned.

Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin explained: “Temperatures were at zero for the last race on Friday and we immediately put the covers down which we did through tremendous effort in three hours,” said clerk of the course Jon Pullin.

“As we were laying them, we were at about minus one or two degrees, but it was minus four and five since midnight and we had areas of frozen ground under the covers. At least we managed to race on Friday and no decisions have been made yet about rescheduling any races.”

“We will leave the covers off now as having them down is not in the best overall interests of the racecourse, and we now move ahead to our New Year’s Day meeting.”

Doncaster were due to inspect at 9.30 but made the call two hours earlier as it reached -5 overnight and staff had been unable to get covers down due to repairs to the track after racing on Friday.

Hereford inspected at 7.30 and postponed a final decision until 9.30 but had to abandon at that stage as temperatures were rising too slowly to thaw out the frozen ground.