‘Nayef’ back on winning Road for Atzeni

Nayef Road was rewarded for a string of fine efforts in top company when making every yard of the running in yesterday’s Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes at Newmarket.

Without a win since the rearranged Sagaro Stakes last June, he had been up against some top-class opponents. Having finished behind Stradivarius five times, he relished being back in calmer waters of Listed company.

Second in the Gold Cup last year, Mark Johnston, who won that race this June with Subjectivist, will have taken great pleasure from the display.

Andrea Atzeni was keen to make it a real test of stamina and began to wind it up three furlongs from home. Eileendover was the first of the big guns to crack and it was not long before Max Vega and Roberto Escobar were also in trouble.

With a furlong to run it was just a question of how far and Nayef Road (9/2) crossed the line six lengths clear of Roberto Escobar.

Read More

Modern Games made every yard of the running to claim an impressive victory in the Tattersalls Stakes – putting himself in line for a trip to the Breeders’ Cup. Trained by Charlie Appleby, who can do no wrong at present, the Dubawi colt bounded out of stalls and barely saw another rival.

Winner of a nursery at Doncaster when last seen, Modern Games led the favourite Trident in a pair on the far side of Newmarket’s expanse.

Mickael Barzalona looked confident on Andre Fabre’s Trident going into the dip, but William Buick had saved plenty on Modern Games (3/1) and on meeting the rising ground, he began to pull away.

Coral cut the winner to 14/1 from 33s for next year’s 2000 Guineas, while Paddy Power offer 6/1 about him for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.