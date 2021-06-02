National Stud and Gardens opens new virtual racecourse experience to set visitors’ hearts galloping

Cathal Beale, chief executive at the Irish Racehorse Experience at the Irish National Stud, with part of the exhibition comparing the size of a horse's heart with that of a human and of a cow. Picture: Tony Gavin

Horse lovers and racing fans can now become virtual jockeys on a simulated racecourse as part of the new Irish Racehorse Experience that opens tomorrow at the Irish National Stud and Gardens in Co Kildare.

The unique €3.2m interactive attraction allows visitors to pick their own thoroughbreds from the sales ring, select their own trainer and racing colours or silks and take off on a mechanical horse that simulates a full gallop while the virtual jockey charts his or her progress on the racetrack on a giant screen.

They can also try out their commentary skills in a purpose-built commentary box as well as watch a foal being born and getting tips from renowned trainer Jessica Harrington.

The exhibit also features a history of Ireland’s iconic thoroughbred industry – from the world’s first steeplechase in Cork – to a Who’s Who of the top riders and race horses in Ireland and their diaspora around the world.

It also features a comparison of the size of a horse’s heart to that of a human and that of a cow.

And from floor-to-ceiling windows in the final section of the exhibit, they can watch retired racehorse legends like Beef or Salmon and Hurricane Fly graze in the paddock outside.

Cathal Beale, Chief Executive of the Irish National Stud and Gardens, said: “The story of Ireland’s success in the world of thoroughbred racing is everyone’s story – it is part of our heritage and DNA. The Irish Racehorse Experience allows the Irish racehorse to be showcased to the world in a new and exciting way.

“Ireland is unique in its ability to provide the perfect environment of skilled people and highly fertile land to raise the best horses. This experience will allow our visitors to understand how this is done and to try it for themselves.”

The Irish National Stud and Gardens is one of the only working thoroughbred breeding farms in the world and is now fully open to the public.

Cost of admission to the interactive exhibit is €5 on top of regular admission fees to the site.

Tickets for the Racehorse Experience must be pre-booked online at irishnationalstud.ie.

