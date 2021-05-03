Murtagh’s high hopes for star filly

Trainer Johnny Murtagh is looking forward to Champers Elysees’ return to the track at the Curragh today for what he anticipates will be a big year for the classy filly.

Champers Elysees begins her campaign in the Group Three Coolmore Stud Circus Maximus Irish EBF Athasi Stakes, having made giant strides in a very short pace of time in 2020, rounded off by her win in the Group One Matron Stakes at Leopardstown.

However, that success means the four-year-old must carry a 5lb penalty and give between 2lb to 17lb to her rivals on her return.

“It can be difficult with a penalty, but it’s a good starting place for her,” said Murtagh. “There’s a few nice fillies’ races, and we’re looking forward to Royal Ascot with her.”

Jessica Harrington is responsible for three of the nine runners – although No Speak Alexander’s participation is ground dependent.

“I’m wanting rain for one, and not for the others,” said the Kildare trainer. “Valeria Messalina is having her first run. She doesn’t want it too soft. Zaffy’s Pride goes on anything.”

Of the others, Aidan O’Brien saddles Queen’s Speech – winner over the course and distance on her only start as a two-year-old – while Ger Lyons runs the Group-placed Soul Search.

O’Brien has the likely hot favourite Broome in the Group Two Coolmore Sottsass Irish Mooresbridge Stakes.

A close fourth in the 2019 Derby, Broome had a disappointing 2020 but has bounced back to win both his starts this term including the Alleged Stakes over this course and distance last month.