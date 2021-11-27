Murphy mixes with big guns in second coming

Colm Murphy: ‘The problem is you got a little taste of it and when you get a little taste, you want a little more’. Photo: Patrick McCann

Colm Murphy has been there and worn the T-shirt with Grade One winners and Cheltenham Festival successes seeing him scale dizzying heights as a National Hunt trainer, and that made it too hard to leave behind.

There was widespread shock when Murphy announced that it was no longer financially viable to train horses just over five years ago despite striking it big with the likes of 2006 Champion Hurdle winner Brave Inca, a 10-time scorer at Grade One level, and 2010 Champion Chase hero Big Zeb.

Murphy assembled a celebrated roster with Quito De La Roque, Voler La Vedette, Empire Of Dirt and Feathard Lady also under his wing, but the Wexford trainer had seen enough after 16 years and a different future beckoned.

The Gorey native "never left racing", though, having dabbled in several other equine roles and while running a breeding and pre-training operation from his base in Killenagh, he decided that the itch to do what he does best simply couldn't be resisted. Less than three years since his accountancy background told him that it couldn't pay its way any more, Murphy was back in the game and returns to the big time tomorrow.

It's 10 years since Big Zeb landed Murphy's last Grade One, but Impervious flies the flag for him in the Baroneracing.com Royal Bond Novice Hurdle on a star-studded Fairyhouse card. One taste is rarely enough and after sipping racing's finest wine, he couldn't help but go back for more.

"It's hard to believe it has been so long but I suppose the problem – would you call it a problem? – the problem is you got a little taste of it and when you get a little taste, you want a little more," Murphy reveals.

"What you never had, you won't miss but once you get a little taste of it you want more! It's like anything. Winning is an addiction. These are the days you do it for, to have something of Grade One calibre so you're just hoping that she is of that grade, we'll know soon.

"You miss running the nice ones, there's no doubt that having a nice one on one of the bigger days makes it more worthwhile. It's nice to hold onto one of her calibre as well, it's a nice reward because they'd normally be moved on."

Breeding is now the main part of Murphy's operation, but what possessed him to do a U-turn and return to training given that his accounting acumen tells him exactly how difficult it is to survive in that sphere.

"It's certainly not a consistent job, it was probably a moment of weakness I'd say," he quips. "Things just fell into place, we had a lot of youngsters ourselves and instead of farming them out, it was a logical thing to keep them ourselves so it probably made sense."

Murphy regularly rubbed shoulders with big hitters like Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott, and got the better of them, when he was in his pomp but it's harder to do that on a consistent basis with deep pockets needed to compete.

He has around 40 horses riding out with plenty of youngsters on his books, but his business model means that many of his best prospects are often moved on to keep the ship afloat with "everything for sale".

"Everything is for sale here from foals to broodmares, they're all for sale and everything from three-year-olds to racehorses and in between, everything is commercial you might say. There's no doubt that the hardest part is getting the good one," Murphy says.

"The easy part is to train them, it's sourcing the good horses that's the biggest problem. If you want a readymade horse to go, you may put your hand in your pocket, you may pay for them. On budgets it's a slower burner, but you'll come across them as well."

That's what makes Impervious, a €26,000 purchase, all the sweeter as he is seeing the fruits of his labour with a comprehensive Grade Three success already under her belt as she remains unbeaten after a trio of starts.

While the brilliant Honeysuckle bids to extend her undefeated streak to 14 in the Hatton's Grace later tomorrow, Impervious also takes on the big boys and she clearly excites Murphy.

"We're under no illusions that we're shooting for the stars a bit here, but we'll let her take her chance and see where we slot in somewhere,” he says.

"It's nice when something keeps improving. She's always showed us plenty and it's nice that she got a Grade Three along the way, it makes her a valuable commodity for the breeding shed. It's what she can improve that's the great unknown and you know there's plenty more to come next year.”

Murphy made it back to Cheltenham – the scene of his four Festival winners – with Relegate fifth in 2020 Pertemps Final and being competitive at the Cotswolds once again is something which he would love to achieve.

"The main goal is to have something good enough to go there and good enough to have a chance. It's the loneliest place in the world now with a runner, but when something has a realistic chance it's a different story."

Racing loves a comeback story, and at 47 Murphy has plenty more chapters to write.