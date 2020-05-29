Murphy gets Guineas ride on Harrington's Millisle

Kerry jockey Oisín Murphy has picked up the plum ride on Millisle in next Sunday's English 1,000 Guineas as he teams up with trainer Jessica Harrington for the first time.

Strict coronavirus regulations have ruled out regular rider Shane Foley as the Kilkenny rider would have to quarantine for 14 days upon his return - and miss the Irish Guineas meeting on June 12/13 - were he to make the trip across the Irish Sea.

Harrington has instead opted to book the Newmarket-based Murphy (pictured) with the 24-year-old champion jockey taking the mount on last year's Cheveley Park Stakes winner, which is a general 10/1 shot for the British Classic.

Meanwhile, there will be no mixed Irish meetings until after the August Bank Holiday weekend at the earliest "to minimise the number of people working at the racecourse".

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) released their jumps programme for the coming months with 24 National Hunt meetings at 12 different racecourses once the jump action resumes on June 22 until early August.

Kilbeggan, Killarney, Downpatrick and Tramore are the latest tracks to be added to the roster, while the Galway Festival (July 27-August 2) is significantly changed, although the Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle will remain on the Wednesday and Thursday as normal.

Indo Sport