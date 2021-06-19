Murphy bounces back from heartbreak to claim Coronation victory

Jockey Oisín Murphy falls to the ground having been unseated by Alcohol Free after the pair won the Coronation Stakes at Ascot yesterday. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

If things did not quite swing Frankie Dettori’s way in Thursday’s Gold Cup, the pendulum swung back fully in his favour in yesterday’s Commonwealth Cup when he was beaten on the American filly Campanelle but was awarded the race in the stewards’ room.

Trained by the Florida-based Wesley Ward Campanelle, a 5/1 shot, was beaten a head by Dragon Symbol, ridden by Oisín Murphy, in a humdinger.

On the heavy ground the pair had moved five lengths clear and there was never more than a head between them in the last furlong. But Dragon Symbol pushed Campanelle across the course and, with the winning margin so narrow, the stewards had little choice but to reverse the result.

It was the first time the stewards had changed the outcome of a Group One at Ascot since the 1988 Gold Cup. It being Ascot naturally everyone was very polite, English and stiff upper lip about it and Watson was the first to congratulate Ward.

Read More

While the inquiry was taking place Ward had said that under US racing rules he would already have been drinking champagne and had the pictures taken. “Frankie’s going in there as a lawyer,” he added, hopefully. Under British rules, the outcome was the same – it just took a little longer.

“It’s never nice winning a race in the stewards’ room, it leaves a bitter taste,” said Dettori. “I feel sorry for Dragon Symbol’s connections that I took it off them, but in these kind of conditions, when you are taken across about eight lanes, get nudged three times, lose momentum and get beaten a head, the stewards gave me the benefit of the doubt. I had reason to believe that my filly was still the best on the day.”

The trainer, who was celebrating his twelfth Ascot winner, said: “Winning at Royal Ascot is so special, especially with my children here from the onset in 2009. To have Campanelle ponied down by my first winner Strike The Tiger too means a lot. Royal Ascot has changed my life. If it wasn’t for Royal Ascot, my kids would be going to community college and instead my eldest son is going to law school in August.”

Redemption was swift for Murphy. In the very next race, the Coronation Stakes, he won with Alcohol Free which beat Snow Lantern a clear cut length-and-a-half with no trip to the stewards’ room required – although in an exemplar of pride coming before a fall, he tumbled off when she jinked as he celebrated with a pat on her neck after finishing.

It continued an excellent week for Andrew Balding after the juvenile winners Berkshire Shadow and Sandrine. “She’s very good,” he said. “We had heavy hearts after Newmarket, because it isn’t often you go into a Classic expecting to win it. For whatever reason it didn’t pan out that day and she was below-par, but she was back to her best today, and she looked pretty good.

“This is the reason we do it. We’ve been looking forward to this meeting and had such high expectations. We thought we should have one winner; two winners is fantastic, but three is cloud nine.”

Reflecting on the inquiry, Murphy said: “I didn’t get a chance to stress ahead of Alcohol Free. I had a plan and I don’t know if Andrew agreed with me, but he filled me with confidence when I told him what I was going to do.”

In what should get him on the shortlist, at least, for the Nobel peace prize he added: “I said to my valet when he put his hand around me: ‘There’s no place for tears in here. There are far worse things going on in the world, we’re in the entertainment industry, and I’m steering these marvellous animals and keep looking forward to the next one’.”

Murphy completed his eventful afternoon with victory on Quickthorn for Hughie Morrison in the Duke of Edinburgh which took him to four winners for the week, one ahead of Dettori in the quest to be leading jockey.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]