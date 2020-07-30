Murphy apologises after 'the best horse didn't win'

Oisin Murphy apologised for his "jockey error" as he came to terms with Kameko's luckless passage in the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

The champion jockey found himself badly short of room in the showpiece Group One on day two of Glorious Goodwood - and after finishing a three-and-a-quarter-length fourth, Kerry native Murphy was left feeling the best horse had not won.

While Kameko was boxed in as the race developed in the straight, Marcus Tregoning's Mohaather produced an electric turn of foot to sweep past the field on the outside for a memorable success under Jim Crowley. Murphy was positioned behind the front-running Circus Maximus, who went on to finish runner-up in the race for a second successive year.

After failing to find any daylight when he needed it, Kameko still could not get a clear run even when switched out.

Murphy said: "I couldn't find any room up the straight and I felt like the best horse didn't win on the day.

"Unfortunately, these things happen sometimes - and it is jockey error."

He retains great belief in Andrew Balding's 2,000 Guineas winner.

"Kameko jumped very smart," added Murphy. "Obviously, I wanted to take a lead and I thought Circus Maximus would make the running.

"I hope the horse is sound in the morning, and he lives to fight another day.

Apologies to his connections. A lot of hard work goes into preparing these horses, and nobody wants hard-luck stories.

"You saw the way he travelled, and I was full of horse for most of the race."

Balding too was left ruing Kameko's misfortune: "I have only seen it once with the naked eye, and I would have to watch it again, but he looked unlucky," said the Kingsclere trainer.

