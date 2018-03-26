Mulvany star wins Again in Lincoln

On The Go Again continued on the up by completing a five-timer on the Flat when landing yesterday's competitive renewal of the Tote Irish Lincolnshire at Naas.

Trainer Michael Mulvany had given the five-year-old three runs over hurdles since his latest success on the level at Tipperary in early October and his fitness showed as he ground out victory in the premier handicap over a mile.

Beach Bar and Aussie Valentine cut out the early running and were still to the fore two-and-a-half furlongs out when the race looked wide open. As the field spread across the track, it was On The Go Again (6/1 favourite) who came with a strong run under Gary Carroll to win by a length and three-quarters from Saltonstall.

Aussie Valentine was two-and-a-quarter lengths away in third, with Pincheck another two lengths back. "He gets two miles (over hurdles) on goodish ground, but just about on heavy ground and he has always shown plenty of speed," said Mulvany.

"I said to Gary 'what do you think about the Lincoln?' and he said 'I'd love to ride him in it'. Then I had a word with Mark Bird (handicapper) and he said to me that he was one of the horses that he thought could win the Lincoln. "We changed plans and kept him away from Cheltenham. We were ready for this race and I haven't even thought where we go after this, but looking at that we'd probably have to go up into a Group race.

"The long-range plan is that I'd like to go to the Galway Hurdle. He'll probably get a few spins on the Flat and then we might give him a little break. We were second in a Group Two before, but that's the best race we've ever won." Super-sub Leigh Roche overcame being unshipped on the way to the start to guide Making Light to a gutsy victory in the Lodge Park Stud Park Express Stakes. Dermot Weld's filly got rid of her rider in the preliminaries, but the pair were soon reunited.

Roche, replacing sidelined stable jockey Pat Smullen, bided his time in the race and produced Making Light (9/4) late to land the Group Three prize by half a length from Panstarr.

"She's a very consistent filly and it's nice to win another Group race with her," said Weld. "All being well she'll go for the Gladness."

Katie Cruel (7/1) justified strong late support to open her account in the six-furlong maiden. Second at this venue on her debut last November, the Alan Fleming-trained filly went one better in the hands of Chris Hayes, edging Aidan O'Brien's 7/2 favourite Hence by half a length. Hayes followed up his win on Richard O'Brien's Katie Cruel by steering Dianthus (12/1) to a determined success over London Icon in the Madrid Handicap. The pair dominated the closing stages and it was the O'Brien filly who got the better of the 5/4 favourite by a length and three-quarters.

The Ger Lyons-trained Medicine Jack (5/1) overcame a 302-day absence to land a narrow success in the six-furlong handicap. The four-year-old showed no signs of race-rustiness as he gained the upper hand close home in the hands of champion jockey Colin Keane, scoring by a head from Smash Williams.

"The horses are as fit as we can have them at home," said Lyons, whose Bobby Boy (4/1) gave him and Keane a 29/1 double in the closing maiden. The Big Bad Boy gelding got the better of 5/4 favourite Full Moon by half a length to make a winning debut in the one-mile contest. Earlier, Brendan Duke's Pride Of Pimlico stuck on well to come out on top against fellow newcomers in the opening two-year-maiden.

The son of Casamento was always up with the pace before being asked to go and win his race by Ronan Whelan. Pride Of Pimlico pulled clear in the final half-furlong to spring a 20/1 surprise in seeing off Eagles Rock by two lengths.

