Mullins relishing chance to partner Min

Patrick Mullins is relishing the opportunity to partner Min for the first time in his bid for a record third victory in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase this afternoon.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old has landed the two-and-a-half-mile Grade 1 in each of the past two seasons, with Ruby Walsh steering in 2018 and Paul Townend 12 months ago.

With Walsh now retired and Townend instead heading to Cork to partner Min's stable companion Chacun Pour Soi in the Hilly Way Chase, the most successful amateur jockey in Irish racing history will come in for the ride on last season's Ryanair Chase winner.

"I can't wait to ride him - it's a great ride to pick up," he said. "It looks a very tough race, but he has a fantastic record and hopefully we can improve it."

Min is one of four runners for the champion trainer, who is bidding to equal Jim Dreaper's haul of seven John Durkan victories. Mullins also saddles Melon, who was last seen going down by a nose to Samcro in the Marsh Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March when ridden by Mullins - the fourth time he has filled the runner-up spot at the Festival. The Closutton quartet is completed by RSA Chase third Allaho and Tornado Flyer.

"Melon and Allaho are two of the top novices from last year, so it will be interesting to see how they get on in open company for the first time," added Paddy Mullins. "All three of them are in great form and working well. It would be no surprise if any of the three won."

Gordon Elliott fires a twin assault, with stable companions Battleoverdoyen and Samcro renewing rivalry after finishing first and third in a Grade 2 contest at Down Royal last month. With Jack Kennedy keeping the faith with Samcro, Rachael Blackmore has been booked to ride Battleoverdoyen.

"From the minute Battleoverdoyen crossed the line in Down Royal, it was always the plan to come to Punchestown for the John Durkan," Elliott said. "Both of them are in good form and will take their chance. Samcro worked well during the week and the only negative I would have is that he will probably be better when he gets a bit of better ground. He could be a better horse in the spring.

"Battleoverdoyen won well in Down Royal and came out of his race well. We'll see if he can back that up now. The trip should be good for both of them."

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Chris's Dream came close to claiming Grade 1 glory on the same Down Royal card - going down by a neck to Elliott's The Storyteller in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase. Jockey Robbie Power is hopeful he can go one better this weekend, saying: "Chris's Dream ran a blinder at Down Royal and I wouldn't swap him on Sunday. He won the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park last season over two and a half miles and he travelled very strongly at Down Royal, so I don't see any negative to him dropping back in trip.

"The horse that beat him at Down Royal had match fitness, which we didn't have, but Chris's Dream ticks all the boxes and now he has had a run under his belt, which some of his opposition won't have."

A stellar field is completed by Joseph O'Brien's Le Richebourg, who makes his first competitive appearance since winning for the fourth time in five starts over fences in the Irish Arkle at Leopardstown in February of last year.

Chacun Pour Soi's journey to Cork will begin a campaign which connections hope will culminate with a belated tilt at the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

The eight-year-old was considered Ireland's leading hope for last season's Champion Chase after beating Min at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown in February.

However, while the French import travelled to Cheltenham, he had to be withdrawn on the morning of the race due to a stone bruise, while the coronavirus outbreak prevented him bidding for compensation at either Aintree or Punchestown.

Chacun Pour Soi will be all the rage to make a successful return in a race Mullins has already won 10 times, with Douvan and Un De Sceaux among the equine stars to feature on the recent roll of honour.

Chacun Pour Soi carries the familiar colours of Rich Ricci, who would surely love to provide Mullins with his very first Champion Chase success next spring.

"He's obviously got a lot of ability, but it was a kick in the nether regions on the Wednesday morning of Cheltenham when Willie called to say he couldn't run in the Queen Mother," said Ricci's racing manager Joe Chambers.

"I'd like to think he's up being extremely competitive in a Champion Chase - I think he has demonstrated he has a bit of a 'wow' factor about him. We'd love to have a clear run with him and not be in any doubt where we stand."

Chacun Pour Soi is joined by stable companion Cash Back in the Grade 2 contest, while Elliott's Grand Annual winner Chosen Mate and Darasso from Joseph O'Brien's yard also feature in a seven-strong field.

