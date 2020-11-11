Mullins plotting Morgiana monopoly

Willie Mullins is double-handed in Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle with last year's winner Saldier and Cheltenham Festival scorer Saint Roi bidding to maintain the champion trainer's stranglehold on the Punchestown Grade One.

The Closutton maestro has landed the last nine runnings of the Morgiana but Saldier will have to once again overcome a lengthy lay-off if he is to become a two-time winner. The six-year-old upset stablemate Klassical Dream 12 months ago despite a 371-day absence but he hasn't made the racetrack since due to a setback.

Mullins has another exciting runner in the shape of County Hurdle hero Saint Roi with the five-year-old prevailing in three of his four starts for Mullins, including a bloodless victory in a Tipperary Grade Three last month on his seasonal reappearance.

Mullins' biggest threat comes in the shape of title rival Gordon Elliott with last year's Supreme runner-up Abacadabras expected to progress from his second at Down Royal last month.

Henry de Bromhead's Jason The Militant was third in that Grade Two event and steps up in class, while Jessica Harrington's three-time Grade One winner Supasundae and the Gearóid O'Loughlin-trained Coeur Sublime complete the six-strong field.

Meanwhile, Lostintranslation is firing on all cylinders as the Gold Cup third tries to defend his Betfair Chase crown on Saturday week at Haydock.

Joe Tizzard, son and assistant of trainer Colin, said: "Lostintranslation is exactly where we want him to be. Robbie Power rode him in his gallop, and he schooled him last Wednesday and he will probably school him again tomorrow morning.

"Robbie can't stop smiling when he gets off him, so that tells you plenty. He is very excited and he can't wait to get back on board him. He is ticking all the right boxes."

