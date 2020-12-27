Mullins hopeful Chacun will strip fitter this time

Chacun Pour Soi is the star attraction in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown today.

Odds-on backers had their fingers burnt when the Willie Mullins-trained gelding was beaten by A Plus Tard in last year's renewal of the Grade 1 contest.

He rewarded those who kept the faith when seeing off esteemed stablemate Min at the Dublin Racing Festival, though, before an 11th-hour setback ruled him out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

With a return to the Cotswolds top of the agenda, Chacun Pour Soi made a successful start to the new campaign in last month's Hilly Way Chase at Cork, and Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, expects him to prove hard to beat this weekend.

"He obviously got beat here last year when he went there without a run," he said. "We gave him a run this year, and again it looked like he needed it in Mallow as he got tired.

"On official ratings he has 9lb in hand over Notebook. On a line through Cash Back, who was just behind Notebook in the Irish Arkle in Leopardstown last season, we'd like to think Chacun will be able to take care of him. You've got Put The Kettle On in there as well, but if Chacun Pour Soi runs to his rating of 172 he should win, and that's what we're hoping he'll do."

Chacun Pour Soi is one of two runners for Mullins and his principal owners Rich and Susannah Ricci along with outsider Annamix.

"He's very brave to jump and likes to get on with it, so we're coming back to two miles in the thinking that his jumping might well keep him in it. If he can run into the prize-money, that would be a great run," Mullins junior added of the latter.

Notebook won his first four starts fences last season - and while he disappointed in the Arkle at Cheltenham, he bounced back to form on his seasonal reappearance in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas. The seven-year-old will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore.

The other Grade 1 on day two of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival is the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, which throws up an intriguing clash between the Mullins-trained Appreciate It and Gordon Elliott's Royal Bond winner Ballyadam.

Appreciate It was runner-up to currently-sidelined stablemate Ferny Hollow in last season's Champion Bumper and made a successful hurdling debut at Cork last month, but has always been considered more of a stayer by connections.

"Might he get caught for a gear here? Maybe," said Patrick Mullins. "Those real good horses can probably win over most trips and it will be a fascinating race, without doubt. If he does get caught for toe, we won't be too disappointed. We can always go up in trip then."

one of racing's most extraordinary stories is brought to life on the small screen tonight when TG4 show Laochra na Rásaíochta - Dawn Run.

The one-hour documentary is an incredible tale of promise, achievement, disappointment, glory and ultimately tragedy as it tracks the career of the only horse to have completed the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle/Gold Cup double.

The special Dawn Run documentary features contributions from all the major characters in - the late Paddy Mullins, his wife Maureen, their sons Tony, Tom and Willie Mullins. Owner, the late Charmian Hill, and her son Jeremy Hill also feature while jockey Jonjo O'Neill gives his unique perspective.

The programme launches a new series by TG4 and Touchline Media which features Ireland's greatest horses from Arkle to Al Boum Photo and is directed by Stephen Cullinane and Luke McManus and produced by Denis Kirwan and Dave Keena. Director of Photography is Peter Moffett.

Sunday Indo Sport