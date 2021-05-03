Mullins hails Closutton team after 15th title

Willie Mullins with his trophy for Champion Trainer during Day Five of the Punchestown Festival. Photo: Niall Carson/Racing Post

Willie Mullins hailed the support of his Closutton team after a superb Punchestown capped another championship-winning season.

Mullins was crowned the leading trainer for the 15th time, banking over €5m in prize money to finish well ahead of the currently suspended Gordon Elliott in second and Henry de Bromhead in third.

“The ball hopped our way @punchestownrace this week,” he tweeted. “We were delighted how well the horses ran for our owners. It was great to see Jody, Patrick and Paul crowned champions too.

“We never underestimate the huge part our staff play in our success. So all the thanks goes to them”

The Closutton handler enjoyed an exceptional week at the Kildare venue, notching a record 19 victories across the five days with a slew of Grade Ones to boot.

While Mullins was thrilled to break his benchmark at the meeting, he lamented the lack of owners and crowds at the fixture due to current Covid-19 regulations.

“It’s great to have the support of the owners that we have and without them none of us could keep going at Closutton,” said Mullins.

“They are the whole part of the team really with the investment they put in every year. Hopefully we can get owners back and then after that crowds back to inject a lot of atmosphere that is missing.”

Mullins ended the week on a high with Stormy Island landing the Mares’ Champion Hurdle, initiating a big-priced Saturday treble.

The Townend family had double reason to celebrate as not only was Mullins’s retained rider Paul Townend confirmed as champion jockey on Friday after seeing off Rachael Blackmore, sister Jody also secured the title of champion lady amateur rider.

Jody Townend was presented with the Mary Hyde Perpetual Cup and they become the first brother and sister to win championship titles in the same season.

Mullins’s son Patrick was crowned leading amateur for the 13th time, with Simon Torrens taking the conditional riders’ title. JP McManus was crowned champion owner for the first time in seven years and for the 18th time in all.