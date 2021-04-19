Mullins dominates as Blackmore takes a tumble

Bapaume, with Brian Hayes up, jump the 13th on their way to winning the Tramore Racecourse Directors Steeplechase yesterday. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

There was a parade of Henry de Bromhead’s stable stars strutting their stuff at his local track yesterday, but the afternoon belonged to Willie Mullins as the Closutton maestro bagged a treble at Tramore.

An extraordinary month for De Bromhead was celebrated with Honeysuckle, Minella Times, Minella Indo, Put The Kettle On and Balko Des Flos on show at the Waterford track, but Mullins was the man to follow once again when the action commenced.

Former Grade One performer Bapaume (11/8 favourite) landed the Tramore Racecourse Directors Chase in comprehensive fashion and looks set to revert back to hurdles at the Punchestown Festival later this month as the eight-year-old spearheaded a double for Brian Hayes.

The Cork rider was also in the plate as Gelee Blanche (3/1) claimed the opening mares maiden hurdle in good style for the champion trainer before Conor McNamara added the Adare Manor Opportunity Maiden Hurdle aboard En Beton (Evens favourite).

It wasn’t all bad for De Bromhead as Mind Your Money (15/8) scored in the concluding bumper in taking fashion under Harry Swan, but the Knockeen handler had earlier watched Rachael Blackmore being stood down for the remainder of the card after a fall.

Blackmore had been hoping to make further inroads into Paul Townend’s lead at the head of the Irish jumps jockeys’ championship (she currently trails 95-87) but she walked away empty-handed, while a final-fence fall from De Bromhead’s Game Of War (6/1) saw her stood down from her fifth and final mount of the day.

The Tipperary jockey has six more rides at Limerick today – provided she is passed fit to be in the saddle – in her quest to complete a dream season by being crowned champion jockey as she bids to make hay while Townend nurses an injured foot. Mullins hopes to have Townend back when Punchestown kicks off tomorrow week.

“Paul is making good progress but I doubt he’ll ride this week. We’ll try and get him right for Punchestown,” said Mullins.

