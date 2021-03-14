Moving may hinder former Elliott runners

An X-Factor going into this year’s Festival is the possible disruptive effect being moved might have on the horses taken by their owners from the Gordon Elliott stable.

Could it lessen the chances of the apparently invincible Envoi Allen in the Marsh Novices Chase? Probably not to any significant extent, given how far that horse is ahead of his rivals. But it will be interesting to see how more borderline contenders such as Ballyadam in the Supreme Novices and Quilixios in the Triumph Hurdle go for Henry de Bromhead.

Then there’s Sir Gerhard, whose battle with Kilcruit in the Champion Bumper looked like the big Elliott-Mullins showdown. The switches mean both are now on Team Mullins.

Amid all the confusion, much credit is due to de Bromhead for inviting Envoi Allen’s erstwhile groom Seáinín Mahon to lead the horse out on Thursday. “I’ve been heartbroken at losing him. I’ve cried for days and I’m still missing him,” says Mahon, who has been wearing a facemask with a picture of Envoi Allen.

* * * * *

Everyone loves a syndicate story and Flooring Porter’s is one of the best. The horse was bought three years ago for €5,000 by four friends from Roscommon and Galway and got its name because Ned Hogarty owns a flooring business while Tommy and Alan Sweeney had a pub near Ballinasloe.

Thoughts of Cheltenham glory didn’t really come into it at the time. But after winning Leopardstown’s Christmas Hurdle at odds of 22/1, Flooring Porter is now among the favourites for Thursday’s Stayers Hurdle.

He has the advantage of being trained by the astute Gavin Cromwell, whose last winner at the Festival was Espoir D’Allen’s runaway Champion Hurdle victory two years ago. Another one to look out for is Latest Exhibition trained by Enniscorthy’s Paul Nolan, the epitome of a never say die small trainer.

Narrowly second in last year’s Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle, the eight-year-old has a great chance of going one better in Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase

* * * * *

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the only Cheltenham Gold Cup victory by one of the greatest steeplechasers of all time and perhaps the most underrated. That’s because, to quote The Faber Book of the Turf, “the fact that so many of the brilliant successes of Prince Regent took place in the obscurity of wartime racing has clouded a true appreciation of the great chaser.”

The Second World War meant that Prince Regent couldn’t run in England and spent those years competing in handicaps where he gave away monstrous amounts of weight. He still prevailed more often than not, notably in the 1942 Irish Grand National and finally got a crack at the Gold Cup in 1946.

Eleven years old and past his best, Prince Regent was still good enough to win by seven lengths. He was the first great horse to be trained by the legendary Tom Dreaper, who regarded him as being in the same class as Arkle.

