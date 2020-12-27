More Willie Mullins winners at Leopardstown as Paul Townend steers Chacun Pour Soi and Appreciate It home

Paul Townend riding Chacun Pour Soi on their way to winning the Paddy's Rewards Club Steeplechase at Leopardstown Racecourse. Photo credit: PA Wire.

Appreciate It provided Willie Mullins with a sixth victory in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old won twice in the bumper sphere at Leopardstown last season before filling the runner-up spot behind his currently sidelined stable companion Ferny Hollow in the Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Having made a successful start to his hurdling career at Cork last month, Appreciate It was the 7-4 favourite stepping up to Grade One level and could hardly have been more impressive in the hands of Paul Townend.

After tracking the pacesetting Fire Attack for much of the two-mile journey, the six-year-old took the lead early in the home straight and powered clear after the dolled off final flight – passing the post nine lengths clear of Irascible, with Keskonrisk third.

Gordon Elliott’s Royal Bond winner Ballyadam was ultimately a shade disappointing in fourth.

Earlier, Chacun Pour Soi produced a dominant display to rout his rivals in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown.

Odds-on backers had their fingers burnt when the Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old was beaten by A Plus Tard in the same race last season, but he bounced back to get the better of stable companion Min over the course and distance at the Dublin Racing Festival back in February.

He was then a late withdrawal from the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March after suffering a stone bruise on the morning of the race.

But having made a smooth return in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork three weeks ago, Chacun Pour Soi was a 4-7 shot to follow up in the feature event on day two of Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival – and ultimately got the job done with relative ease.

After initially taking a lead from stable companion Annamix, Chacun Pour Soi hit the front racing down the back straight under Paul Townend, with Rachael Blackmore covering the move aboard Notebook.

However, it was clear from before the home turn that the market leader had far more to give and he galloped all the way up the straight for a six-and-a-half-length verdict.

PA Media