More UK race meetings called off due to frozen tracks

Runners and riders at Wincanton racecourse, where Thursday's card has been called off due to frozen track.

Tomorrow's meeting at Warwick and Thursday's card at Wincanton have both been called off due to frozen tracks.

Officials at Warwick were due to inspect at noon today ahead of the planned six-race card, but that check was brought forward after a seventh consecutive night of frost.

The track is frozen and will not recover in time for racing to go ahead.

It is a similar story at Wincanton, with their planned 4pm inspection on Wednesday brought forward more than 24 hours.

The Somerset track is frozen after temperatures dropped to minus 4C overnight.

Ffos Las staged the first turf action in six days yesterday, with 17 fixtures lost over the last week through the cold weather.