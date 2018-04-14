Sport Horse Racing

Saturday 14 April 2018

More success for Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell as Tiger Roll wins 2018 Grand National in dramatic photo finish

Tiger Roll ridden by jockey Davy Russell (right) wins the Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase ahead of Pleasant Company ridden by jockey David Mullins during Grand National Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. David Davies/PA Wire
Nick Robson and Graham Clark

Tiger Roll and Davy Russell held on to claim a dramatic victory in the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Gordon Elliott's eight-year-old landed his third Cheltenham Festival success in the Cross-Country Chase last month, to go with previous victories in the Triumph Hurdle and National Hunt Chase, and was among the market principals for the world's most famous steeplechase.

Russell cut a confident figure throughout the four-and-a-quarter-mile contest on the 10-1 shot and cruised to the front in the home straight.

But just when he looked to have victory sewn up, the Willie Mullins-trained Pleasant Company, who had been ridden prominently and jumped boldly, came with a late rattle to almost join him on the line.

However, after a brief wait the judge confirmed Tiger Roll the narrow winner.

Bless The Wings, the winner's stablemate was third, and Anibale Fly was fourth, as Irish runners dominated.

Press Association

