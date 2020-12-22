Minella Indo heads star-studded line-up for Leopardstown feature

Suited and booted: Minella Indo and Rachael Blackmore will bid to land the Savills Chase for the Henry de Bromhead team. Photo: Sportsfile

Cheltenham Gold Cup fancy Minella Indo tops 20 possibles for next Monday's Savills Chase, the feature event on the penultimate day of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival.

Henry de Bromhead's charge has impressed with two comfortable victories this term, after having victory in last season's RSA Chase at Cheltenham snatched away in the shadow of the post by the flying finish of Champ.

Minella Indo heads the ante-post markets for next week's three-mile contest, in which De Bromhead has also confirmed King George VI Chase possible Monalee - along with A Plus Tard, which could step back up in trip, and Balko Des Flos.

Potential

Gordon Elliott has a strong potential hand with his six-strong team currently including Presenting Percy, The Storyteller, Samcro and defending champion Delta Work.

Kemboy showed some of his old sparkle when second to Presenting Percy at Thurles on his return, and trainer Willie Mullins is another with multiple options, numbering Allaho and Melon among his six entries.

Elliott has given The Storyteller an alternative over the smaller obstacles in the other Grade One on the card, the Leopardstown Christmas Hurdle, with Sire Du Berlais and Fury Road other eye-catching possibles for him.

Mullins is well represented with last year's fourth Barcardys in his trio, while Olly Murphy's British raider Thomas Darby also features among 13 entries.

The final day of the fixture has two Grade One contests, with Mullins' Saint Roi headlining eight contenders for the Matheson Hurdle.

Last year's victor Sharjah and Grade One winner Saldier strengthen the Closutton trainer's team, but Elliott's Abacadabras is the main challenger, having edged out Saint Roi by a neck in the Morgiana last time.

A top-class field is in prospect for the Neville Hotels Novices Chase, with Mullins' Monkfish bidding for Grade One honours after an impressive fencing bow. He renews rivalry with Paul Nolan's Latest Exhibition, whom he just beat in last term's Albert Barlett at Cheltenham. Elliott's Pencilfulloflead is also among the 10 in contention.

Clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer reports the ground on the hurdles track for the final two days of the meeting to be on the softer side but there is a possibility of watering on the chase course, with a dry forecast in prospect.

"The wooden stick is only a guide, as much as a going description is only an opinion," he explained. "What we can tell you is there is plenty of juice in the track right now.

"The forecast in the immediate future is generally dry, a little showery, but generally dry. On that basis we are monitoring the situation regarding any watering on the chase track.

Limited

Nicky Henderson could consider running Champ over hurdles due to limited options over fences for his Cheltenham Festival winner. He had been hoping to run Champ in the Savills Chase but felt the Leopardstown contest was coming too soon.

With the Cotswold Chase at the end of next month, in which stablemate Santini is also due to run, and the Denman Chase in February the only other suitable races, Henderson may be forced into a return to the smaller obstacles.

"They (the Cotswold and Denman) are the only two recognised races for the staying chasers, which is why you've got to consider hurdling," he said.

"I don't particularly want to, especially with Champ as he needs all the experience he can get jumping fences."

