Mighty Potter shows his class as Davy Russell has day to savour at Leopardstown following retirement U-turn

Davy Russell celebrates after riding Mighty Potter to victory in the Ladbrokes Novice Steeplechase on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin

There was a different aura around Davy Russell after Mighty Potter (Evens favourite) handed the legendary Cork rider a comprehensive Grade One success at Leopardstown today.

Russell has admitted that he may not have enjoyed some of his biggest victories in the past but coming out of retirement to replace the injured Jack Kennedy seems to have given him a different perspective on racing.

The 43-year-old stopped to sign autographs with fans and take pictures, he did numerous interviews with a smile on his face and he seemed to be soaking it all in after Gordon Elliott's charge cruised home by eight-and-a-half lengths in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase.

"I thought we were done with all of this," Russell beamed before paying tribute to his late father-in-law, and legendary Galway bookmaker, Donie O'Meara.

Days like this at the Foxrock track make Russell's return to the saddle even more worthwhile and Mighty Potter was one of the Elliott battalion that helped to lure him back last month in the first place.

"Ah well look, he was the carrot along with an awful lot of very good horses but he kind of was the stand out of the novices anyway for sure," Russell said.

"The boys were teasing me that morning when I was thinking of coming back. I think I rode five or six lots and every one of them after the other was better than the next, better than the next. Conflated, all of those very good horses.

"I remember going back in for the next lot and I was saying 'You're teasing me now'. This was before I had made my mind up. I rode an awful lot of very good horses that day but he was one of them."

As for Mighty Potter, all roads now lead to next month's Cheltenham Festival with Elliott hoping to have Jack Kennedy back in action before the Olympic Games of jumps racing kicks off in just over five weeks' time.

"That's where he's definitely going," Elliott said of the 6/4 favourite for the Turners' Novices Chase. "And hopefully this man beside me (Kennedy) will get the okay to be back riding him. If he doesn't, Davy will be there but we're hoping this man will be back."

The Dublin Racing Festival may have been dominated by Willie Mullins - who had eight winners from 15 races - but Russell and Elliott did plunder a double yesterday with The Goffer (10/1) pouncing late to take the Bulmers Leopardstown Handicap Chase.