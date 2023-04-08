Mighty Potter should get back to his best on home turf at Fairyhouse

The Easter Festival continues at Fairyhouse tomorrow, and the Grade One WilllowWarm Gold Cup Novice Chase (4.55) looks competitive with Mighty Potter, Appreciate It and Sir Gerhard all set to take their chances.

Trained by Gordon Elliott, Mighty Potter lost his unbeaten run over fences when third to Stage Star in the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham, but things just didn’t go to plan as he lost a shoe and hung right. That piece of form is best overlooked, and based on his Grade One victories on home soil he should take all the beating at 7/4.

The Grade One Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle (2.35) is intriguing and at 9/2, Magical Zoe can give favourite Ashroe Diamond (15/8) a run for her money.

A Grade Three winner in January, Ashroe Diamond swerved the Cheltenham Festival after a setback at home and Willie Mullins is sure to have her primed, but Henry de Bromhead’s Magical Zoe showed plenty despite losing her unbeaten record when second in the Jack de Bromhead Mares’ Hurdle, and gets the vote at a better price.

Mullins’s Dinoblue is set to go off as favourite at 5/4 in the nine-runner Grade B BoyleSports Novice Handicap Chase (4.20), but preference is for Gavin Cromwell’s Railway Hurricane, which at 14/1 can be taken each-way. He’s been below-form lately but is back down to a realistic rating of 123 which can see him get competitive once again.

Cork switches code to National Hunt tomorrow, and the Grade Three Bar One Racing Chase (3.30) is best watched without a bet. Chacun Pour Soi and Bachasson still have something to offer, despite being aged 11 and 12 respectively, with the latter winning his comeback race after two years off, but Emmet Mullins’s Feronily is an interesting entry having his first race over fences following a novice hurdle win at Limerick.

Finally, Barry Connell’s L’yser is worth a punt at 4/1 in the following Grade B Bar One Racing Easter Handicap Hurdle (4.05) on the back of a nice win in a handicap at Fairyhouse, with Michael O’Sullivan claiming 5lbs.​