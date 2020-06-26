| 14.9°C Dublin

Michael Verney's Irish Derby verdict: 'Hurricane can take classic by storm

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Michael Verney

It's 43 years since there has been an Irish Derby field as large as the 15 runners which vie for glory in Saturday evening’s Dubai Duty Free-sponsored Classic (7.15) but there’s a familiar theme with the O’Brien family aiming for total domination at the Curragh.

With father Aidan responsible for six, his eldest son Joseph running a trio and youngest son Donnacha saddling a sole charge, the O’Brien dynasty oversees 10 contenders, which is sure to be a regular occurrence in prestigious races for some time.

It stacks the deck against the rest but Jim Bolger, the red-hot Jessica Harrington, recent Classic winner Ger Lyons, Andrew Slattery and Emmet Mullins have all stood up to the test with a runner apiece, although the quintet face an unenviable task.