Michael Verney's Day Two guide - Nube Negra can push ‘Chacun’ as Mullins eyes missing piece of Festival jigsaw

'Nube Negra may be the most likely to take Chacun Pour Soi down.' Photo: Mark Cranham

Michael Verney

Willie Mullins has wrapped his hands around nearly every major jumps prize throughout a glittering training career and Chacun Pour Soi bids to end his long wait for Champion Chase success in today's feature on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins has had plenty of heartbreak in the two-mile showpiece with Douvan (2/9 favourite) failing to fire in 2017 while Un De Sceaux (4/6) was turned over a year earlier, but Chacun Pour Soi has looked a class apart in his seven starts for the Closutton boss.

After an 11th hour withdrawal from this contest 12 months ago, can the brilliant nine-year-old set the record straight today and provide his trainer with one of the rare prizes that has eluded him?

