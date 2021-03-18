| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael Verney's Day Three guide - Paisley Park to earn Stayers' Hurdle redemption

Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park congratulate Adam Wedge and Lisnagar Oscar after their win in the Stayers Hurdle in Cheltenham last year. Photo: Edward Whitaker Expand

Close

Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park congratulate Adam Wedge and Lisnagar Oscar after their win in the Stayers Hurdle in Cheltenham last year. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park congratulate Adam Wedge and Lisnagar Oscar after their win in the Stayers Hurdle in Cheltenham last year. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Aidan Coleman and Paisley Park congratulate Adam Wedge and Lisnagar Oscar after their win in the Stayers Hurdle in Cheltenham last year. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Michael Verney

It takes a special beast to regain his crown after tasting defeat and that’s exactly what 2019 winner Paisley Park attempts to do in today’s Stayer’s Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Emma Lavelle’s stable star has bounced back from the blip that saw him lose his title 12 months ago and the nine-year-old is out for redemption while all eyes will also be on the unbeaten Envoi Allen as he bids to dazzle once again in the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

Can Envoi Allen repeat the heroics of Honeysuckle and keep his winning sequence in tact? Can Paisley Park emulate Inglis Drever and return to the throne after losing his prize? Only time will tell.

Most Watched

Privacy