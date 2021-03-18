Michael Verney's Day Three guide - Paisley Park to earn Stayers' Hurdle redemption

It takes a special beast to regain his crown after tasting defeat and that’s exactly what 2019 winner Paisley Park attempts to do in today’s Stayer’s Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Emma Lavelle’s stable star has bounced back from the blip that saw him lose his title 12 months ago and the nine-year-old is out for redemption while all eyes will also be on the unbeaten Envoi Allen as he bids to dazzle once again in the Marsh Novices’ Chase.

Can Envoi Allen repeat the heroics of Honeysuckle and keep his winning sequence in tact? Can Paisley Park emulate Inglis Drever and return to the throne after losing his prize? Only time will tell.

1.20 Grade One Marsh Novices’ Chase (2m3f168yds)

While the winning margin rarely does justice to his class, Envoi Allen has wowed over fences and is expected to do likewise again today.

The switch to Henry de Bromhead after Gordon Elliott’s licence was suspended should not inconvenience the two-time Festival winner and Jack Kennedy will be heading back into the winners’ enclosure barring a major mishap.

Willie Mullins has won this prize four times, but Asterion Forlonge and Blackbow are both overlooked while last year’s Champion Hurdle third Darver is not without place claims if bouncing back to his best for Gavin Cromwell.

The English challenge is respected with Grade One winner Shan Blue representing the Skelton brothers while Nicky Henderson’s pair of Chantry House and Fusil Raffles can pick up the pieces should anything go array.

It would be a fairytale should Cork trainer Mick Winters secure Cheltenham success with Chatham Street Lad and the nine-year-old is no back number with his stunning Caspian Caviar Gold Cup victory over course and distance before Christmas giving him rock-solid place claims.

Verdict: Chatham Street Lad (e/w) can chase home Envoi Allen.

1.55 Grade Three Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2m7f213yds)

Irish runners have landed the last five renewals having broken a British stranglehold of nine-in-a-row before then.

Elliott has landed the last three runnings so The Bosses Oscar (11-12) – now in Denise Foster’s care – commands serious respect with the talented Jordan Gainford taking a valuable 7lbs off.

Weight has not been a burden with four of the last seven victors carrying 11-9 – including two top-weights – although just three favourites have scored since 1999.

Punters should not be put off Imperial Alcazar (11-8), though, with the unexposed seven-year-old excelling for Tipperary native Fergal O’Brien when landing a Qualifier in style at Warwick in January.

Value is sought in this 23-runner minefield, however, with faith placed in the Skeltons, trainer Dan and jockey Harry, as Spiritofthegames (11-2) bids to land them another big Festival handicap.

Spiritofthegames has been thereabouts for the past three Festivals – fifth in the 2018 County Hurdle, third in the 2019 Plate and sixth in last year’s Plate – before switching back to hurdles when second in a Qualifier at Chepstow last month and he can be in the mix once again.

Verdict: Spiritofthegames is each-way value in a tricky heat.

2.30 Grade One Ryanair Chase (2m4f127yds)

Mullins has dominated recently winning three of the last five renewals and the Closutton maestro has a star-studded quartet on this occasion.

Reigning champion Min – the choice of Paul Townend – was pulled up behind Chacun Pour Soi last month and the 10-year-old must come back to his best while stablemate Melon has been runner-up at four consecutive Festivals and should make the frame again.

Allaho has been third at successive Festivals and comes here on the back of a Grade Two win at Thurles in January, but the seven-year-old has been somewhat frustrating to follow with others preferred.

Dual Festival winner Samcro bids to score at the Festival for the third successive year, but Foster’s nine-year-old has been below par in his two starts this season and is avoided after being pulled up in the Savills Chase at Christmas.

Last year’s runner-up Saint Calvados merits attention if coming back to his best along with Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies while Imperial Aura impressed when taking a competitive handicap chase at last year’s Festival and could go close for Kim Bailey.

It may be worth siding with Mullins’ fourth string Tornado Flyer in an open renewal, though, as he attempts his favourite trip and his one-length second to Min in the John Durkan earlier this season gives him every chance under Danny Mullins.

Verdict: Tornado Flyer (e/w) can belie his huge odds.

3.05 Grade One Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (2m7f213yds)

It is generally assumed that last year’s renewal was below par with Paisley Park going off the 4/6 favourite and labouring home in seventh before subsequently being shown to have a defibrillating heart.

He showed something like his best when staying on stoutly to nab Thyme Hill in the Long Walk Hurdle on his last start in December and should be at his peak for this championship contest.

Defending champion Lisnagar Oscar deserves more respect and Rebecca Curtis’ charge showed that he is hitting form with a fine second in a Haydock Grade Two last month and the eight-year-old will go down fighting.

Sire Du Berlais has landed the Pertemps for the past two years and clearly loves it over course and distance so Foster’s inmate shouldn’t be discounted despite being turned over in the Christmas Hurdle on his last start.

Flooring Porter had his number on that occasion with The Storyteller – another live chance for Foster with an impressive Festival record behind him – back in second and Cromwell’s charge will go off like the clappers in front again under Jonathan Moore.

The hugely progressive six-year-old is unlikely to get such freedom this time around, though, and a scorching pace could set it up for Paisley Park to swoop later under Aidan Coleman and become a two-time champion.

Verdict: Redemption awaits for Coleman and Paisley Park.

3.40 Grade Three Paddy Power Plate Handicap Chase (2m4f127yds)

There have been just four Irish winners of this race since it was introduced in 1951, although three of those were in recent years (2016-’18) while just one horse has carried more than 11-4 to victory in the last 30 years.

Emmet Mullins bids for his first Festival winner with The Shunter (10-12) – Gainford again claims 7lbs – switching to fences in search of a juicy £100,000 bonus having scored at Kelso just 12 days ago.

He chased home A Wave Of The Sea (11-0) – open to further improvement aged five – on his last chase start in a lucrative handicap at last month’s Dublin Racing Festival and both hover around the head of the betting in another ultra-competitive heat.

Value is again sought and given JP McManus’ brilliant handicap record at the Festival, it would be foolish to discount Dead Right (10-4) near the bottom of the weights.

He may be a nine-year-old, but Neil Mulholland’s charge is totally unexposed after just 10 career starts and he landed a decent handicap chase at Market Rasen in September on similarly good ground after 10 months off the track.

Dead Right has been kept fresh since then and can outrun his monster odds under Tom Scudamore.

Verdict: Dead Right (e/w) can prove spot on for punters.

4.15 Grade Two Parnell Properties Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (2m179yds)

Mullins has landed this race’s five renewals – as well as training four of the first five home last year – and it would be foolish to discount any of his four-strong contingent.

Townend opts for Listed winner Gauloise but she has something to find with both Peter Fahey’s Royal Kahala and Jonathan Sweeney’s Roseys Hollow from their meeting in a Fairyhouse Grade Three last month when the latter prevailed. The weights are in Royal Kahala’s favour on this occasion, however, and she may prove best of that trio while Mullins’ Pont Aval may not be the forlorn hope that her odds suggest after a Punchestown win.

The run of stablemate Hook Up when fourth behind Appreciate It in a Leopardstown Grade One reads a lot better now after the latter blitzed the field in the Supreme on Tuesday and she is a live contender under Danny Mullins.

Hook Up is a tentative selection in an open affair where victory for Grade Three scorer Skyace would be a revelation given that the six-year-old was purchased by ‘Shark’ Hanlon for just £600 having been cast aside by Mullins after failing to score in three bumpers in 2019.

Verdict: Hook Up can continue Mullins’ dominance.

4.50 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (3m2f)

No favourite has obliged in the last eight runnings with two chasing maidens prevailing in the last two renewals.

Young Dev wouldn’t be totally out of it off a feather weight under Hugh Morgan if repeating the heroics of his Navan handicap chase win last month and Denis Hogan’s charge could have each-way claims.

Form around Cheltenham is always a major plus and Mick Channon’s Hold The Note, third in a Listed handicap chase here last year, has an unexposed profile as a seven-year-old, as does Foster’s Mount Ida.

Preference is for the veteran Shantou Flyer, though, with the 11-year-old boasting Cheltenham form figures of 1-F-1-4-2-2-2-2-3 having placed at the last three Festivals.

His recent switch to Paul Nicholls and the addition of Harry Cobden is hardly a negative either and he should be on the scene again.

Verdict: Shantou Flyer to roll back the years under Cobden.