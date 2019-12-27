Michael Verney: 'Make net gains with each-way double on Ned and Fitzhenry'

Willie Mullins' seven-year-old will take some stopping at Leopardstown today with punters expecting a performance to warm the cockles.

12.05 Paddy Power 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle 2m

There doesn't look to be anything as classy as last year's ill-fated winner Sir Erec in this 23-runner renewal but Gordon Elliott's Saint D'oroux arrives here with some nice formlines.

His fourth behind Cerberus in a Fairyhouse Grade Three is the best form on offer with the Meath trainer throwing five darts at this one.

Joseph O'Brien's Millswyn is 90-rated on the flat and will be thereabouts if adapting to hurdling while Andrew McNamara's Very Excellent was just touched off in two maiden hurdles in recent months and could improve enough to get the job done.

Verdict: Very Excellent can live up to his name under Dillon Maxwell.





12.35 Paddy Power Beginners Chase 2m1f

City Island won here last year before landing the Ballymore and Martin Brassil's charge will be followed closely on his chasing debut.

The six-year-old is a hugely exciting prospect over fences with big things expected but he comes up against some decent types with Mullins' Melon the most noteworthy. The form of his debut effort over fences - when jumping nicely - was given a significant boost when Fakir D'oudairies landed the Drinmore and he should improve again.

Henry de Bromhead's Capuccimix is another with a chance but City Island has always looked like a chaser and can score at the first attempt.

Verdict: City Island can make his chasing debut with a win.

Mark Walsh, on Simply Ned, after winning the Paddy's Rewards Club 'Sugar Paddy' Steeplechase during Day 2 of the Leopardstown Festival last year. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

1.10 Grade One Paddy's Rewards Chase 2m1f

Everyone is talking about Chacun Pour Soi and it's easy to see why given his comprehensive defeat of JLT winner Defi Du Seuil at Punchestown.

That is by far the strongest piece of form available and the seven-year-old should confirm his class en route to a tilt at the Champion Chase.

A Plus Tard won at the Cheltenham Festival but has been turned over twice since and is opposed.

Hardline is an interesting contender having ran a career-best when chasing home Min in the John Durkan, but the majority of his best form has come over two and a half miles.

Leopardstown lover Simply Ned is bidding for a hat-trick in this contest - both wins came at 16/1 - and Nicky Richards' charge will go off a similar price days before turning 13. Hopefully, all eight will stand their ground for each-way purposes and with form figures of 3-2-3-1-2-1 at this venue, Mark Walsh can coax him into a place behind 'Chacun'.

Verdict: Simply Ned (e/w) to place behind Chacun Pour Soi.





1.45 Grade One Future Champs Nov Hurdle 2m

Mullins has landed the last four renewals and relies on Blue Sari. Mind you, this year's Cheltenham Champion Bumper runner-up didn't wow on his hurdling debut when scoring at Punchestown and will have to improve significantly to overturn Abacadabras.

Gordon Elliott's charge chased home Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond when losing nothing in defeat and is primed to score at the highest level today. Four will go to post with Abacadabras and Blue Sari set for an interesting duel but Jack Kennedy's mount should have the upper hand.

Verdict: Abacadabras to lead home Blue Sari.





2.20 Paddy Power Games H'cap Hurdle 2m

It's interesting to see Henry de Bromhead's Moon Over Germany revert back to the smaller obstacles in an effort to exploit his hurdle mark.

Rated 17lbs lower over hurdles than fences, Rachael Blackmore's mount could take some stopping despite taking on 25 challengers.

There may be more improvement to come from Charles Byrnes' Poseidon after his Limerick win with a market check advised, while Tony Martin is a trainer to keep an eye on here.

The Meath handler landed this in 2014 and 2015 and Share The Honour looks interesting off a light weight.

Verdict: Moon Over Germany can score reverting back to hurdles.





2.55 Paddy Power Chase 3m

JP McManus has his usually powerful team as he sends out eight runners in search of the €200,000 feature.

The legendary Limerick owner has won three of the last four renewals and has a host of challengers towards the head of the betting, with English raider No Comment holding a live chance for Philip Hobbs.

Noel Meade's Killer Miller is another to note in the famous green and gold silks off a feather weight while Paul Nolan's Fitzhenry comes here on the back of his Troytown second.

Fitzhenry - named after the former Wexford hurling goalkeeper - was third last year off 4lbs higher but looks better than ever and can make the frame again under Barry Geraghty.

Another wide open betting heat is expected with 28 going to post - there has only been one winning favourite in the last ten years - with Margaret Mullins' reserve Agusta Gold particularly interesting if getting a run.

Verdict: Fitzhenry (e/w) can be among the placings





3.30 Paddy Power Games Flat Race 2m4f

Mullins has won four of the last 10 renewals, all of them ridden by his son Patrick, and the pair combine with Appreciate It this time around.

Third on debut, the five-year-old is likely to be in the mix but this can go the way of Elliott's Ragnar Lodbrok, which was third behind the exciting Eric Bloodaxe on his first start and is expected to improve considerably.

Verdict: Ragnar Lodbrok to win the last under Lisa O'Neill.

