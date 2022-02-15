Michael O’Leary rules dual winner Tiger Roll out of historic Grand National bid over ‘absurd and unfair’ handicap

The winner of the 2019 Randox Health Aintree Grand National Tiger Roll is led through the village of Summerhill in County Meath with trainer Gordon Elliott, left, and owner Michael O'Leary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Michael O'Leary has pulled Tiger Roll from this year's Aintree Grand National field after the dual winner was allotted what he believes to be an "absurd and unfair" handicap mark for the Liverpool showpiece.

Gigginstown House Stud supremo O'Leary didn't pull any punches towards the British handicapper Martin Greenwood when telling the Racing Post that Tiger Roll's record-equalling Grand National bid would not become a reality after the weights were released today.

The dual Aintree hero was given a rating of 161 for the world’s most famous steeplechase – which would have seen the 12-year-old carry at least 11st 4lb were he to line up on April 9 – with O'Leary feeling it necessary to pull the plug.

"Tiger Roll is now 12. He is clearly not as good as he was at eight or nine, yet the UK handicapper now rates him 2lb higher than his 159 rating in April 2019, when he won both the Boyne Hurdle and the Grand National," O'Leary told the Racing Post.

"This rating is absurd and unfair on a 12-year-old chaser. It is a pity that the handicapper won't give Tiger Roll either a fair rating or a fair weight in the Grand National, where he could at least try to emulate Red Rum's three Grand National wins.

"However, the handicapper sets the weights, and even if he is manifestly wrong in the case of Tiger Roll, there is nothing we can do about it other than remove him from the race, since we don't believe it is fair or safe to ask him to carry close to top weight at the age of 12.

"Since the top two horses in the handicap won't run at Aintree this year, Tiger Roll will have to carry either 11st 8lb, or 11st 9lb at the age of 12, which is three years after he carried 11st 5lb at the age of nine to win the great race in April 2019."

O'Leary felt it necessary to "protect" Tiger Roll with next month's Cheltenham Cross Country Chase likely to be his last start before sailing away into the sunset.

"Since we are responsible for the welfare of Tiger Roll, we must protect him. We therefore regret to announce that he will not run in this year's Grand National," O'Leary added.

"Instead, Tiger Roll will be trained for the Cross Country at Cheltenham and there is every likelihood that win, lose or draw, this will be his last racecourse appearance. He will then return home for his well-earned retirement here in Gigginstown for the rest of his days.

"It's sadly clear from his ratings that this handicapper doesn't want Tiger Roll to run in this year's Grand National, he won't give him a fair chance, and sadly, the race will be the poorer for his absence."

The verbal duel between Gigginstown and Greenwood had kicked off earlier in the day with racing manager Eddie O’Leary left fuming over the treatment of Gordon Elliott's charge.

The people's horse did not run in the Liverpool showpiece last year – Covid also denied him of a treble in 2020 – after being handed a mark of 166 and O’Leary was particularly aggrieved with the treatment of Tiger Roll compared to Easysland.

Both are past winners of the Cross Country Chase with Easysland having a rating of 167 when he last ran over fences while Tiger Roll ran off 165. Their marks for Aintree are 159 and 161 respectively and this greatly annoyed O’Leary.

“Easysland has been dropped 8lb and we’ve been dropped 4lb. He is eight and we’re 12. Explain that to someone. We crack on towards Cheltenham,” Eddie O’Leary said ahead of his bid for a record-equalling sixth Cheltenham Festival win next month.

“Easysland is an eight-year-old coming to his peak and we’re 12. It doesn’t make sense. There’s obviously still an agenda against him. It’s all the time against this horse. We would hope to have plenty of runners in it (Grand National) and hope for a bit of luck."

British handicapper Greenwood laid out his reasoning for handing Tiger Roll a mark of 161 and insisted that "you can’t just ignore" his comfortable victory in last year's Cross Country Chase when making an accurate assessment.

“I have relented a bit with Tiger Roll and he is down to 161 from 166 last year, which is 5lb lower," Greenwood said.

“As I keep telling people, you can’t just ignore his win in the Cross Country at Cheltenham last season which was less than 12 months ago when he easily defeated two good horses in Easysland and Some Neck.

“He and Minella Times (trained by Henry de Bromhead) — the two previous winners among the entries — are both on 161. Minella Times has run two stinkers this year, but it was only three starts ago that he was winning the Grand National.”

Meanwhile, Elliott is bullish about his Aintree Grand National team and believes that he possesses one of the “best hands” he has ever had for the Liverpool showpiece, even if Tiger Roll is not part of that.

Elliott parachuted into the public consciousness when Silver Birch handed the rookie trainer a first success 15 years ago and he holds a 19-strong entry this time around.

The Cullentra handler has plenty of bullets to fire at the Aintree National and the 43-year-old reckons he has "a lot of great chances" to land the marathon contest for a fourth time.

“It looks like it might be one of my best hands in the Grand National as we look to have a lot of great chances. You would have to be looking forward to the likes of Mount Ida (10st 13lb), Run Wild Fred (11st 1lb) and Death Duty - (10st 1lb)," he said.

"Death Duty is a dual Grade One winner that at the moment is off 10st 1lb, which looks a lovely weight. Hopefully he creeps into the race. Conflated (11st 10lb) will be going to Cheltenham, while the aim is the Gold Cup with Galvin (11st 10lb) and he would only run in the National if anything happened in the Gold Cup.”

Elliott may also tackle the 4miles and 2½-furlong contest with Delta Work (11st 3lb), Battleoverdoyen (11st), Escaria Ten (10st 9lb), Farclas (10st 9lb), Samcro (10st 9lb), Coko Beach (10st 7lb), Braeside (10st 5lb) and Milan Native (10st 2lb).