Michael O’Leary and Willie Mullins renew forces six years after high-profile split

It was a split that had everyone talking but six years after parting ways, Michael O'Leary is set to renew his partnership with Willie Mullins as the Gigginstown House Stud supremo will have horses under the champion jumps trainer's care once again.

O'Leary and Mullins had enjoyed 17 Grade One victories together before a very public fall-out in September of 2016 over increased training fees at Closutton saw him remove a significant string of horses from the Carlow yard.

However, a small number of horses in those famous maroon and white silks will run under Mullins' banner again this season with racing manager Eddie O'Leary, brother of Michael, looking forward to linking up with Mullins once again.

“All I will say is that it is a long road that doesn't turn,” O'Leary told thoroughbreddailynews.com. “We've had some great days with Willie and we are looking forward to having a couple with him this season again."

O'Leary has significantly scaled down the number of horses he has in training since announcing that he would be winding down their racing operation “over an extended four or five-year period”, but he remains a big player in Irish racing.

Gordon Elliott, who Gigginstown have stuck by through thick and thin, is still O'Leary's main benefactor but impressive Clonmel bumper winner Shanbally Kid will be trained by Mullins this season – along with a select crew of other horses – after being purchased at the Tattersalls Cheltenham April Sale.

O'Leary and Mullins had great days with the likes of Sir Des Champs, Don Poli and Apple's Jade seeing the pair flying high and they have an exciting future together once again after an unlikely reunion.