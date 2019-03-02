A man who died after being taken ill during racing at Dundalk on Friday evening has been named as Willie Buckley, a member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's security team.

A man who died after being taken ill during racing at Dundalk on Friday evening has been named as Willie Buckley, a member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's security team.

Member of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's security team passes away after falling ill during Duncalk meeting

Racing at the County Louth venue was abandoned after two races following what was described at the time a "serious medical incident".

Denis Egan, chief executive of the IHRB, said in a statement on Saturday morning: "It is with deep regret and profound sadness that the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board can confirm the passing of our esteemed colleague Willie Buckley.

"Willie was a valued member of the IHRB Security Team for 11 years and was on duty at Dundalk racecourse last evening when taken ill.

"The IHRB offer sincere condolences to his partner Kathleen, son Tony and daughter Sinead and their families, friends and colleagues at this time."

Buckley's brother, Seamus, was clerk of the course at Goodwood for over 20 years before his retirement in 2017, while nephew Kevin Buckley is Coolmore's UK representative.

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Press Association